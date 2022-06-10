EASTON — The Talbot Rod & Gun Club and Spring & Associates hosted a Clay Shoot to benefit the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Sunday, June 5.
The event and festivities were held at the Talbot Rod & Gun Club on Chapel Road in Easton to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Festivities included games for all attending family members, a K-9 demonstration by Cpl. Jeff Smith with his partner Chief, and lunch was provided by Frases Grills on Wheels.
The event was organized by President Joe Capozzoli and Event Chair Paul Bergere of the Talbot Rod & Gun Club with members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
In all, nine teams consisting of thirty-six shooters participated in the event, including several members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the top team included Gavyn Corley, Jackson Stepp, Chase Handy and Jacob Burns. Individual honors were won by Chase Handy as the top shooter with Art Turner coming in as the runner up.
“I can’t thank our sponsors enough, what a great day for this event,” said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. “It is humbling and heartwarming to watch members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office with their families, interact with members of our fantastic community in such a worthwhile cause. I hope to have more events in the future to continue this partnership.”
Many generous donors made this event a success, with David Wheeler and Ed Henry, among others making appreciated donations. The event raised just over $4,000, which will be used to purchase needed equipment to benefit the sheriff’s K-9 Unit.
