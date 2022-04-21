EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education met Wednesday evening to discuss a number of items such as bomb threats, behavioral analysis from grades K through 12, school energy use and prom safety.
Darlene Spurrier, supervisor of student services, spoke to the board during the work session to address several instances of student misconduct, which included bomb threats. She also suggested ways to decrease and minimize those behaviors. Spurrier says she is looking at the factors that promote orderly behavior in students.
“Just to give you a sense of what we do, we look at trends, we look at disparities, we look for compliance. We pull all the data and we will drill down as deep as possible to analyze how many referrals happened for offenses that occurred in a bathroom, in the cafeteria or in the gym. That is so we can really narrow down where we are seeing a lot of issues happening,” Spurrier said.
Spurrier says sometimes a teacher can work proactively with a student before something becomes a more serious referral.
“We try to work with the teachers to empower them to look at the things they can be doing progressively before they write that referral because sometimes the behavior will change with a phone call or a meeting with the parent,” she said.
The next topic of discussion was about giving recognition to students. Student board member Joel Duah recognized boys and girls teams athletic accomplishments. He also gave recognition to the ROTC for their recent dance.
“I would like to give them recognition. I feel they’re not always getting the spotlight they need and this is just a nice military dance basically,” Duah said.
Next, energy conservation was a topic of the meeting with a flyer from the board showing their policy. It states that the board believes it to be their responsibility to ensure that energy conservation and efficiency are considered in all capital improvement and operational decisions. It also states that every effort is made to conserve energy and natural resources while exercising sound financial management.
Later in the meeting, students talked about their upcoming prom events this Saturday saying police have talked to students about safety when driving on prom night. They saw examples of a car that had been in a fatal accident and heard from a speaker who was a drunk driver in an accident where there was a fatality. Police arrested some students as a demonstration to show them what happens to drunk drivers.
Finally, School Board President Susan Delean-Botkin who is also chair of the Oxford Day Parade reminded the board and audience about student participation in Oxford Day at 11:00am. The Junior ROTC will be marching in the parade with the Easton high school band. Then the Easton Middle School and pompoms will be part of the parade. Oxford Day and the parade is Saturday, April 23.
The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday May 18 at their headquarters at 12 Magnolia Street in Easton.
