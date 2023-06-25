EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education approved additional staff for special education services in the public schools for the upcoming year.
Kristin Mentges, Talbot County Public Schools’ supervisor of special education, presented her recommendations to the the board at its Wednesday meeting. The recommendations are based on data, programming and anticipated staffing needs, which are discussed monthly with the special education team, she said.
The department also looks at case management reports, the number of hours staff spend serving students both inside and outside of the classroom and individualized needs to determine what adjustments are necessary for the upcoming year.
Between spring 2021 and spring 2022, almost every public school in Talbot County showed a roughly 9% increase overall in the number of students needing special education services.
However, the difference in the number of students needing special education services between last spring and this spring was less pronounced, with most schools showing slightly lower numbers in comparison to the previous year, according to data presented by Mentges.
This spring, 455 students across the county’s eight schools received special education services, compared to 484 students in spring 2022.
The number of students receiving such services varies from school to school, but is around 12% to 13% countywide, Mentges said.
Anticipated numbers for fall 2023 also show a drop in students receiving special education service, Mentges said, adding that Easton Elementary School’s fall numbers always appear lower, due to the school’s programs for 3- and 4-year-olds declining at the end of one school year and accelerating with students from the district’s infants and toddlers program throughout the next year.
As for staffing recommendations, Mentges said the plan is to add another teacher at Easton Elementary School for the upcoming year.
“What we’ve seen over the past several years is that our (number of) students who need more significant supports, who have intellectual disabilities and autism, has risen over the last several years,” she said, adding that 27 students within that population received services at the end of last year, indicating the need for an additional teacher to better serve them.
Mentges also recommended having four instructional assistants serve that population — two for in the classroom outside of general education classrooms and two to support those students in the general education classrooms so students can benefit from their peers.
Later in the meeting, District 5 Board Member Susan Delean-Botkin asked how students in the general education classrooms are introduced to the fact that some students are learning differently than them, but still have the same needs.
While addressing one child’s disability can be “tricky” due to confidentiality, if parents are comfortable sharing that fact, staff are able to share and express that students have differing needs within classroom settings, Mentges said.
“I think a lot of students, not just students with disabilities, are getting things done differently,” she said, giving examples of students working in small groups or with technology. “So it’s not just the students with disabilities who are having differences in their learning adapted and accommodated for, so I think oftentimes, students with disabilities are not always the only ones having differences in their learning and (having) the way it’s presented look differently.”
Another change is to add a full-time teacher to serve at both St. Michaels Elementary School and St. Michaels Middle High School.
Last year, the board added one teacher to serve half-time between both of the schools, Mentges said, but the numbers have risen at the elementary school to the point where the school needs four full-time positions, as opposed to three and a half positions.
The school district’s seven speech therapists are adequately addressing current needs, Mentges said. Two more were added last year to handle an increase from the need of services resulting from the pandemic.
While hours of speech services provided weekly have increased slightly from last year, the total number of students needing those services decreased, so the school district will maintain the current number.
