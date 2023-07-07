EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has announced new administrative appointments for the 2023-2024 school year, which started July 1.
Ashley Quicke has been promoted to assistant principal at Easton Middle School, where she was an administrative intern for the 2022-2023 school year. Quicke has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education: liberal arts and technology from Stevenson University, a Master of Science in education: mathematics K-6 from Walden University, and Administrator 1 certification from Salisbury University.
Quicke joined the Talbot County team as a seventh-grade mathematics teacher at Easton Middle School in 2020. Her previous experience as an educator includes serving as an elementary classroom teacher, grade level lead, eementary instructional mathematics coach and dean of sudents for Dorchester County Public Schools.
Annie Mewborn has been promoted to assistant principal at Easton Elementary School, having served as administrative intern for the 2022-2023 school year. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mewborn earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from Thomas Edison State University, a Master of Education in learning and technology from Western Governors University and an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from the American College of Education.
She also earned an MSDE Administrator I Supervisor and Assistant Principal endorsement. Mewborn joined Talbot County schools as a reading intervention specialist for grade 6-8 in 2011. She taught secondary English language arts from 2013-2018 and from 2020 to 2022.
She was Talbot County Teacher of the Year in 2016-2017 and VFW Teacher of the Year in 2017, and served on the Grading for Equity Cohort, English Curriculum and Secondary Grading, and Easton Middle Faculty Advisory committees.
Daisy Bradwell has been appointed to curriculum supervisor for K-6 mathematics. Bradwell has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Valley Forge, and Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in reading from the University of Florida. She joined Talbot County Public Schools in 2022 as a fourth grade teacher at Easton Elementary School, with 25 years of experience as an educator in Florida and Pennsylvania.
Her prior leadership experience includes serving as a literacy coach, grade level team leader and a member of the Math Teacher Leadership Institute and School Based Leadership Team.
“I am very excited to see these leaders take the next step in their careers,” said Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Their demonstration of commitment to students and staff has been outstanding, and I look forward to seeing them grow in their new roles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.