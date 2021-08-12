EASTON — As school districts across the country take renewed looks at COVID mandates, Talbot County Public Schools will not be requiring masks — though the district is strongly recommending face coverings as students and teachers gear up to start the school year with in-person classes.
Some other school districts in Maryland and across the U.S. are renewing mask mandates as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise due to the virus’ Delta variant. The state of California is also mandating vaccines for teachers and staff.
At a county board of education meeting Wednesday, Dr. Kelly Griffith, TCPS superintendent, announced that the tentative plan for students to start the school year with in-person learning is still in place. With just under three weeks to go before classes start on August 30, there’s still time to evaluate COVID metrics to make the best and safest decision for students.
“We do know that in person learning is what’s best, it’s best for students to be in person,” Griffith said.
However, with almost all of the students coming for in-person classes, the school system is strongly recommending universal masking, regardless of vaccination status.
The decision comes after increasing community transmission rates in the county over the course of the summer. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control risk chart given to the Talbot County Health Department showed that based on the number of cases per 100,000 persons in the county, the area is currently at a high risk of community transmission.
The recommendation to wear masks will be re-evaluated weekly using the community transmission risk chart and vaccinations in the county.
“I’ll be honest with you, the number one thing we want to do is make sure our kids are safe and our kids are in school,” Griffith said. “So if that means wearing a mask and that’s where we end up, that’s what we’ll do.”
Talbot County schools also strongly recommends that all eligible students and staff receive a vaccination. The most recent data shows that unvaccinated individuals account for 75 percent of positive cases in the county, Griffith said.
As of Monday, August 9, 60.2 percent of the population of Talbot County is fully vaccinated, and 71 percent has received at least one dose, according to Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County’s health officer.
Forty-seven percent of children between ages 12 and 17 in Talbot County are vaccinated — the highest vaccination rate on the Eastern Shore for this age group. The school system is aiming to have at least 75 percent of their students vaccinated, Griffith said. Twelve percent of Talbot County residents are under the age of 12 and are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
To minimize exposure, schools will be following the recommended three feet of physical distance between students whenever possible. Griffith acknowledged that there will be times when three feet of distance won’t be possible, such as when students change classes in the hallways, but schools will do the best they can.
If a student does get sick or exposed to COVID, schools will follow a decision making chart from the Talbot County Health Department to determine proper testing and quarantining protocol. Additionally, all county public schools will have rapid COVID testing kits available.
For fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID, regardless of whether or not they are wearing masks in schools, no quarantine will be required. They’ll have to undergo a test between three to five days after exposure and wear a mask for 14 days or until a negative result is received.
Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID are under tighter restrictions. For those who are wearing masks in schools, a seven-day quarantine will be required if a negative test is performed on day five. If no test is taken, a 10-day quarantine is required.
If a partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individual is exposed to COVID and is not wearing a mask in school, a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home will be imposed. Students will not be allowed to participate in sports if they’re quarantined.
Contact tracing for vaccinated students will be done through Maryland ImmuNet, the state’s online immunization information system.
Students who have to quarantine due to exposure will not have virtual learning to fall back on this year, according to Griffith. Assignments will be given to students and posted on Frog, but students quarantined at home will not be able to join class virtually.
Guidance from Talbot County Public Schools on masking will be subject to change based on state and local recommendations.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
