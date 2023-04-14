Talbot Sheriff's Office asked to handle Denton investigation

The response of two Denton Police officers to a call for service April 7 on South Fourth Street during which a man shouted threats at residents and broke a window is under investigation. By Thursday afternoon, April 13, the broken glass window in the door had been replaced and the pool that sparked the incident taken down.

 PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE

DENTON — Denton Police Chief George Bacorn has requested an outside, independent law enforcement agency, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, investigate the handling of an April 7 call for service by two Denton Police officers.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.