The response of two Denton Police officers to a call for service April 7 on South Fourth Street during which a man shouted threats at residents and broke a window is under investigation. By Thursday afternoon, April 13, the broken glass window in the door had been replaced and the pool that sparked the incident taken down.
DENTON — Denton Police Chief George Bacorn has requested an outside, independent law enforcement agency, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, investigate the handling of an April 7 call for service by two Denton Police officers.
In a news release, Bacorn said, “I want to personally reassure our community that we are committed to a thorough and impartial investigation. I also want residents and visitors to the Town of Denton to know that we are committed to providing safety to our community and enforcing the laws of the state.”
The suspect, Christopher Morgan of Denton, turned himself in at the Easton Police Department on April 11, and has been processed on arrest warrants for charges of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He was processed and released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
The peace order protecting the victims remains in effect and is also a condition of bond, Bacorn said.
A video of the incident, which shows Morgan threatening the residents and breaking the window of the storm door while police stand on the sidewalk watching, has gone viral.
While the attention on social media has created online furor and sparked numerous comments, the police department remains committed to its mission to protect the people of Denton, Bacorn said in a phone interview.
“We’ve got a job to do, and we’re going to continue to do our jobs,” he said. “That job is to protect the people of Denton, and our visitors too.”
Upon conclusion of the investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the findings will be turned over to the local Administrative Charging Committee which reviews the investigative files, determines if there is a finding of a violation, and issues discipline when warranted. Under Maryland law, a chief of police does not issue discipline in such matters.
The police officers involved remain on active duty while the investigation is ongoing, Bacorn said.
