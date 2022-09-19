Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

Family Investment Supervisor Lorraine Johnson, left, and Talbot County Department of Social Services Assistant Director of Family Investment Juana Blue. Talbot DSS is offering financial relief toward water and/or wastewater bills for qualifying Maryland households.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Do you or someone you know need assistance with your water and/or wastewater bill? Talbot County Department of Social Services is offering the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program for qualifying Talbot County households who need financial relief toward water and/or wastewater bills. Eligible households may qualify to receive a one-time assistance payment of up to $2,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.