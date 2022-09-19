Family Investment Supervisor Lorraine Johnson, left, and Talbot County Department of Social Services Assistant Director of Family Investment Juana Blue. Talbot DSS is offering financial relief toward water and/or wastewater bills for qualifying Maryland households.
EASTON — Do you or someone you know need assistance with your water and/or wastewater bill? Talbot County Department of Social Services is offering the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program for qualifying Talbot County households who need financial relief toward water and/or wastewater bills. Eligible households may qualify to receive a one-time assistance payment of up to $2,000.
“With inflation rising, many residents’ water and wastewater bills have increased creating a financial hardship, said Linda Webb, director of the Talbot County Department of Social Services. “This new program helps individuals who are in arrearages get caught up. The process is fairly simple and Talbot County Department of Social Services staff is available to assist residents interested in applying,” comments Juana Blue, Assistant Director of Family Investment, Talbot County Department of Social Services.
To be eligible for LIHWAP, an applicant must meet the following criteria:
• The applicant (or a member of the household) must be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen.
• The applicant must be a Maryland resident who is responsible for a water and/or wastewater bill issued by a public water system or treatment works and must live at the property for which assistance is being provided.
• The applicant must submit a current water and/or wastewater bill showing accrued arrearages of at least $100.
• The total household income (previous 30 days) may not exceed the gross income threshold which is 60% of the State Median Income.
• An applicant may be categorically eligible if they (or someone in their household) are receiving one of the following benefits at the time of application: Low Income Household Energy Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, Temporary Cash Assistance, Temporary Disability Assistance, Supplemental Security Income, Emergency Rental Assistance and/or Means Tested Veterans Benefits.
Funding from LIHWAP is limited and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For an applicant to receive LIHWAP assistance, the water/wastewater supplier has to agree to accept payment from the Department of Human Services on behalf of the customer.
Applicants can apply for LIHWAP assistance safely and conveniently online using our consumer portal at mymdthink.maryland.gov. For more information, Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-770-4848.
