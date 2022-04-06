EASTON — After 37 years of service to Talbot County citizens, State’s Attorney Scott G. Patterson announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022.
Patterson first became Talbot County’s State’s Attorney in 1983, following 11 years of service as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties.
During his career, Patterson has actively sought to bring best practices to Talbot County. His commitment to excellence led him to serve twice as President of the Maryland State’s Attorneys Association (MSAA), as well as serving for 17 years on the Board of Directors of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), including a stint as the latter’s vice president.
During his tenure as Talbot County’s State’s Attorney, Patterson has served on numerous county, state-wide, and national organizations and committees including the Maryland Council on Family Violence, the Maryland Court of Appeals Rules Committee, the Maryland Victim Service Board, the FBI Advisory Board for the Criminal Justice Information System and the Maryland State Bar Board of Governors.
In looking back at his lengthy career, Patterson notes, “Over the past 50 years, I have been fortunate to work with excellent lawyers, dedicated law enforcement officers, and outstanding members of the judiciary in working to protect the rights of crime victims. My focus has been on enforcing the law, bringing wrongdoers to justice, and serving victims of crime with compassion, integrity, and respect. This work has always been a team effort. The outstanding attorneys, victim-witness staff, and administrative personnel in my office are equally dedicated to the same goals.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Joe Coale has filed for election with the hope of succeeding Patterson as Talbot County State’s Attorney.
Patterson, whose term expires in January 2023, states, “I am very pleased that Joe is running for this office. His legal education and experience, background, character, and steady demeanor are a good fit for this challenging position. Joe’s dedication to criminal justice and the protection of the rights of crime victims make him the perfect choice to be the next State’s Attorney for Talbot County.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Grunden, who’s served in the position since 2004, also filed for election hoping to succeed Patterson.
