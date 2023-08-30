Joseph Coale, Talbot County state’s attorney, has appointed Joyce Jones to the position of Talbot County deputy state’s attorney. In announcing the appointment, Coale stated that “Joyce Jones has an extensive background in criminal law. I have confidence that Ms. Jones will continue to serve the citizens of Talbot County with dedication and integrity in her new role in our office. She has demonstrated commitment, tenacity and integrity in bringing wrongdoers to justice in our community.”
Jones has been with the State’s Attorney’s Office since December 2022 and has worked with the Talbot County Drug Task Force and on serious felony cases since her arrival. Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s Office, Jones was the managing partner of Jones & Suh, where she handled criminal defense, personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, and administrative law matters.
She has been an active member of the Queen Anne’s County Bar Association and served on many local government and community boards, including as the chair of the Queen Anne’s County Board of License Commissioners, member of the QAC Broadband Advisory Council, and numerous Queen Anne’s County Public Schools and Local Management Board committees. She is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she served as an editor of Law Review and supervising teaching assistant. Immediately after graduation, she served as an appellate law clerk for Judge James Salmon of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, now known as the Appellate Court of Maryland.
