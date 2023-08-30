Joseph Coale, Talbot County state’s attorney, has appointed Joyce Jones to the position of Talbot County deputy state’s attorney. In announcing the appointment, Coale stated that “Joyce Jones has an extensive background in criminal law. I have confidence that Ms. Jones will continue to serve the citizens of Talbot County with dedication and integrity in her new role in our office. She has demonstrated commitment, tenacity and integrity in bringing wrongdoers to justice in our community.”


  

