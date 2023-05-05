EASTON — The early evening gala celebrated all teachers and support staff, but two outstanding educators topped the field of six finalists at Talbot County Public Schools’ 2023-2024 Talbot Stars celebration.
Talbot County native Cindy Rossbach was named Teacher of the Year, and Laronda “Suzy” Warrington became Support Staff of the Year Wednesday, May 3, at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton.
Nearly 90 people attended the 5:30 p.m. event, including TCPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Board of Education staff and members, past teachers and support staff of the year, principals, nominators and family members.
James Redman, wearing a red velveteen dinner jacket and offering a sense of humor that prompted frequent laughter from guests, emceed the event. He is supervisor of Title One, fine arts and summer school, and coordinates the Support Staff of the Year and Teacher of the Year program.
Finalists for Teacher of the Year also included Donna Ewing, band director at Easton Middle School, and Tish Blessing, pre-kindergarten teacher at White Marsh Elementary School.
Finalists for Support Staff of the Year included Glynna Hilliard, an instructional assistant at Easton Elementary School, and Jane Tillman, instructional assistant, math interventionist and volunteer coordinator at Chapel District Elementary School.
Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, told the finalists, “You inspire greatness. Not one of you just lives for the accolades, even though we are here to celebrate you tonight, but rather because it's your calling and your gift.”
“Please know that every day, for every child that you teach, you are their champion in your efforts to change lives for the better,” Einhorn said.
Presenting citations from the Maryland General Assembly on behalf of the Talbot County delegation was Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B. He said Maryland lawmakers “are making major investments in education, and I say that loud and clear.”
Hutchinson said he had heard great things about "Dr. P.," a native of Talbot County. “It's great to have a hometown girl come back and head your school system here. And so far, she's really been doing a great job.”
Rossbach is a special education teacher at Easton Elementary School. Redman introduced her as “hardworking, kind and always seeking to improve her students’ education. Her lessons are exciting and inviting to all students. They absolutely love her.”
“She's an insightful educator who recognizes not only the academic struggles of her students, but also the social and emotional ones as well,” Redman said. “She epitomizes what it means to meet the needs of the whole child.”
The announcement of Rossbach’s name was met with cheering and a standing ovation.
“I am so humbled and proud to be Talbot County’s Teacher of the Year,” Rossbach said. "What comes to mind is Mrs. (Charlene) Deshields’ words, ‘We are better together.’” Deshields is a longtime teacher at Easton Elementary School.
“I love the children. I love working with my teachers. I love doing things for the community,” Rossbach said. “You know we are transforming as we perform. I am very excited and very thankful.”
Warrington is an instructional assistant at Easton Middle School. Redman introduced her as a “team player” who consistently goes “above and beyond, not only in the classroom, but within the after-school program as well,” he said. “She exudes kindness, patience and warmth.”
When the cheering and applause died down, Warrington said, “I’m truly blessed to be able to go to work every day and have a job I love. I love what I do. Thank you so much.”
Emily Jackson, president of the Talbot County Board of Education, said all the finalists “are the educators who have gone above and beyond and made a real difference in the lives of their students. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and creativity in their teaching methods, and they have made a lasting impact on our students.”
“We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented and dedicated staff in our district,” Jackson said. “Their hard work, passion and commitment to excellence have made a real difference in the lives of their students. And for that we are all forever grateful.”
Alluding to recording artist Rihanna’s lyrics, Pepukayi said all of the finalists “have shone brightly; like a star in the sky, it's crystal clear … Be proud of your accomplishments. Accept all of the glowing accolades.”
Chesapeake Culinary Arts of Denton catered the buffet banquet, which was sponsored by the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.
The Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year program “provides the opportunity to recognize outstanding educators who implement innovative ideas, focus positive attention on education and demonstrate superior commitment to students and the community,” according to the TCPS website.
“Any member of the community may nominate teachers or support staff for these prestigious awards,” according to the website. The month-long nomination period starts in early January. A committee that includes former Talbot Teachers of the Year reviews the resumes of all of the nominees who choose to apply, and selects the finalists, who then prepare packets highlighting their work in their school and community for the committee’s final review.
A separate committee reviews the Support Staff of the Year nominations and resumes and selects the finalists.
