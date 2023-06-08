Crowds packs Cambridge's downtown during the 2018 Taste of Cambridge

Crowds packs Cambridge’s downtown during the 2018 Taste of Cambridge.

 PHOTO BY DUSTIN HOLT

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Main Street, a community driven nonprofit organization, announced that Taste of Cambridge will return for its 15th year from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 7. After a four-year hiatus due to COVID, Cambridge Main Street’s premiere community street festival will celebrate the best of Eastern Shore cuisine.


