CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Main Street, a community driven nonprofit organization, announced that Taste of Cambridge will return for its 15th year from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 7. After a four-year hiatus due to COVID, Cambridge Main Street’s premiere community street festival will celebrate the best of Eastern Shore cuisine.
This year’s cook-off contest will feature five categories that honor and celebrate regional and seasonal foods: Crab, Seasonal Soup/Stew, Mac N Cheese, Pumpkin and Apple. Local restaurants will face off to impress a panel of judges and ticket holders.
“Cambridge Main Street is thrilled to be able to bring back this beloved community festival. We’ve created unique sponsorship options to ensure maximum exposure and engagement on the festival grounds. We hope the business community will take advantage of this opportunity,” said executive director Margaret Knudsen.
General admission tickets will include the opportunity to sample unlimited sips from local craft brewers and distillers. For the first-time ever, a VIP ticket will be available for purchase. VIP ticket holders will be able to sip and savor starting at noon.
In addition to the cook-off contest, the festival will include a Kid’s Zone, community performances, a vendor market, live music on the mainstage and additional food and beverages for purchase.
Taste of Cambridge sponsorships are now available. Contact Knudsen via email at margaret@downtowncambridge.org to learn more. Interested restaurants and food vendors can also request an application.
Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale in July.
