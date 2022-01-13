HANOVER — The 52nd Taste of Maryland Agriculture festival originally scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022, has been postponed and rescheduled to Thursday, March 3, 2022, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“After careful evaluation, the Maryland Agriculture Council Board of Directors have decided to move our annual event exactly one month later,” said President Mike Harrison Jr. “We are excited to safely host our agricultural leaders and state and national lawmakers during the mid-way point of the legislative session.”
Tickets purchased for the February event will carry forward. Early-bird registration will now be extended to Feb. 11. Registration forms and online registration can be found at www.mdagcouncil.com.
Nearly 800 are expected to attend the gala at its new location, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover. The Council’s event mission is to promote Maryland agriculture and educate lawmakers about its importance to the state’s economy and its people.
“We are very excited to host our growing event at THE HALL at Live!,” Harrison said. “It’s an impressive setting — and perfect to celebrate the state’s number one industry, Agriculture.”
For more information, contact Executive Director Susan Summers at 240-446-3601 or ssummers@comcast.net.
