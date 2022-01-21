EASTON — After a hard-hitting winter storm closed Talbot County Public Schools for several days at the beginning of January, the county board of education amended the 2021-22 calendar at its Jan. 19 meeting to add four new snow make-up days.
The original 2021-22 calendar, which was approved in Dec. 2020, did not have any inclement weather days built into it because the board believed those days would “easily pivot to synchronous learning,” said Susan Delean-Botkin, president of the Talbot County Board of Education.
However, the Maryland State Department of Education only recently shared the procedures for a school district moving to virtual instruction for inclement weather. The new procedures include a requirement that a school district exhaust the four rescheduled in-person inclement weather days — which did not exist on the TCPS calendar — in order to be eligible to move forward with virtual learning on inclement weather days.
Maryland law also requires that schools be open for 180 days and a minimum of 1,080 hours during a ten-month period. For high schools, the minimum is 1,170 hours.
Prior to the Wednesday meeting, the board put out a survey to stakeholders in the school community about preferences for making up the snow days, which elicited just over 2,000 individual responses from parents, staff and students.
About 70% of respondents did not support adding days at the end of the school year, according to the survey. About 66% supported using President’s Day as a make-up day, but using that day will require a waiver from the state superintendent of schools.
However, the question of using some spring break days to make up the missed January days was a much closer vote — about 53% supported using some days, while 47% were against it.
One option Delean-Botkin presented was utilizing the first three days of spring break, which is scheduled for April 11 through April 18, to make up the missed days. This option would allow the school district to front load instructional days and avoid tacking on additional days at the end of the school year in June. Using those first three days would still allow for a 5.5 day spring break.
However, using those days would negatively affect students and staff members who already made spring break plans and would make teachers use personal leave if unable to cancel. An existing teacher shortage and lack of substitute teachers would further exacerbate staffing issues if spring break days were used.
Delean-Botkin also suggested that the school district consider applying for a waiver through the state department of education to use April 18 as a make-up day to minimize impact on travel plans.
She also proposed adding two more days in June: June 9 and 10, a Thursday and Friday, to round out the make-up day schedule. Using those two days would push staff’s last day to June 13, she said.
Board members also turned to Macy Motovidlak, a senior at St. Michaels Middle High School and the school’s student board representative, for her opinion on make-up days as a student. Motovidlak said that while adding two days at the end of June wouldn’t affect her because she’d have graduated — a comment that elicited chuckles from the board — cutting spring break would be a problem.
Following discussion, the board unanimously voted to use Feb. 21 (President’s Day), April 18, and June 9 and 10 as the district’s snow make-up days.
The board also voted to draft and submit an inclement weather virtual day plan to MSDE for approval so that future snow days can be used for synchronous virtual learning.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
