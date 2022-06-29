EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools has announced the following administrative appointments for the 2022–23 school year, effective July 1, 2022.
Todd Stoker has been appointed assistant principal at Easton Middle School, having served as administrative intern for the 2021–22 school year. Stoker earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Clemson University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from University of Phoenix. He began his career with TCPS in 2008 at Easton Elementary School, where he was a fifth grade teacher. His school leadership work includes planning and conducting professional development in virtual learning and instructional technology, mentoring student teachers, serving on the school improvement committee, and collaborating with other faculty to modify curriculum and evaluate student learning objectives. Stoker will replace Alison Strickland, who is transferring to a grant-funded position as an engagement facilitator.
Amy Walstrum has been appointed to the position of curriculum supervisor, early childhood education. Walstrum earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Salisbury University and a Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction from McDaniel College. She began her career with TCPS in 2002 as a first grade teacher at Easton Elementary, where she remained until 2014. She then taught kindergarten at Chapel District Elementary until 2018, when she became an early childhood literacy coach. In this role she has provided literacy training to teachers, and assisted in administering state assessments and analyzing data to support student needs.
Amy Palmer has been appointed to the position of curriculum supervisor, elementary English/language arts. Palmer holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Penn State University, an Elementary Education Post-Baccalaureate Certificate from East Stroudsburg University, and a Master’s in Education in Curriculum & Instruction from Salisbury University. Mrs. Palmer taught grades 3-5 at St. Michaels Elementary School from 2008 to 2018, and subsequently served as a TCPS literacy coach. For the past two years, she has been an administrative intern at Chapel District Elementary. Her experience includes observing and evaluating instructional personnel, monitoring curriculum implementation, and leading instructional teams in data analysis and planning.
“These outstanding members of the TCPS team have a broad spectrum of valuable professional experience that has prepared them well for their new roles,” said Superintendent Kelly Griffith. “I know they will continue to give their all on behalf of Talbot County children and their families as they fulfill their new responsibilities, and I wish them continued success.”
