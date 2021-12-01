EASTON — Administrators from Talbot County Public Schools have approved several changes to the remainder of the 2021-22 school year calendar.

  • Dec. 22: Changed to early dismissal for all staff and students. Previously it was an afternoon inservice day for teachers.
  • Jan. 21: Changed to all-day transition day for teachers. Previously it was a morning transition day, afternoon inservice day. No school for students.
  • Feb. 18: Added early dismissal day for students and staff.
  • March 18: Added early dismissal day for students and staff.
  • May 27: Added early dismissal day for students and staff.

