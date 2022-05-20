EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Sharon Pepukayi as the school district’s new superintendent effective July 1, pending contract finalization and approval from the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.
Pepukayi is currently an assistant superintendent for kindergarten and elementary schools at the Appoquinimink School District in Delaware, where she has served for the last 11 years.
As an educator for 30 years, Pepukayi has served in numerous roles including student advisor, mentor, reading coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal prior to moving to district administration.
She said it was while spending time in classrooms that she recognized the need to keep students at the forefront of her decision making. Her passion for students is undeniable and she loves to talk with them about their educational journeys.
Pepukayi is a collaborator and believes in unleashing the talents of others. She has worked tirelessly to develop leaders and promote equity and diversity efforts in her district. In addition, she helped with the expansion efforts as the district enrollment increased to over 3,000 during her tenure. This included opening new educational facilities, expansion of preschool and bilingual programming, and promoting student excellence within the community.
Being no stranger to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Pepukayi graduated from St. Michaels High School, then pursued her post-secondary education in North Carolina, Ohio and Delaware.
She credits her parents for instilling her love of teaching and learning. Her mother is a retired teacher, and her father is a retired waterman, businessman and former school board member.
Pepukayi earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Bennett College, Master of Arts in Early and Middle Childhood Education from Ohio State University, and a Doctor of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University.
She is a member of many educational organizations, and a charter member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She has also provided training and presented at several national conferences.
“The Board was very pleased with the high quality of the 18 applicants for the position of Superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools,” said Susan Delean-Botkin, board president. “Dr. Pepukayi stood out with her excellent credentials, outstanding leadership, stakeholder support and local knowledge. The Board is very pleased to welcome Dr. Pepukayi to Talbot County Public Schools.
In a news release from the Appoquinimink School District, current Superintendent Matt Burrows commended Pepukayi for her achievements.
“This is a well-deserved honor,” Burrows said. “Sharon has shown passion and commitment to the students, staff and families of our district and made deep and lasting contributions to education here in Delaware.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving, and know my sentiments are shared by everyone who has had the pleasure of working with her,” he continued.
Pepukayi shared her excitement and humbleness on leading Talbot County Public Schools in an interview with The Star Democrat.
“I am totally excited to be leading a district of students (and) working with community members where I grew up,” she said. “And so I can talk to students about my educational journey and experience I had — I had a great experience and I just want to afford that opportunity for other students.”
“I’m a big proponent of student voice and having them at the table to help the adults make those decisions about their education,” she continued. “I will be talking to students to find out what’s good, what’s bad, what’s indifferent about their educational journey so that they will feel more comfortable to talk about their journey and what we can do to help them have a great education.”
In her free time, Pepukayi said she enjoys being around the water, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is the proud parent of two sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.