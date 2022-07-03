EASTON — After virtual instruction was successfully embedded and used during the 2021-22 school year, Talbot County Public Schools is looking to add and repurpose more virtual days for the upcoming year.
The Maryland State Department of Education is now allowing local jurisdictions to repurpose certain days as virtual instruction days for uses beyond inclement weather. School districts across the state can request dates to be repurposed into virtual learning days for staff professional development days, high school graduations, or other similar circumstances.
The school systems can apply for a total of eight virtual instruction days. However, no more than three days can use asynchronous learning via Frog or other online learning platforms.
In the 2021-22 school year, TCPS used Jan. 31 as a virtual instruction day so students wouldn’t have to make up the snow day in-person at the end of the year.
TCPS provided a draft plan at the June 15 board meeting to ensure all students will have equitable access to virtual education in line with the state board requirements.
The draft plan stated that all TCPS students are issued devices to learn in a remote environment. Students in pre-K through sixth grades are given iPads, and seventh through 12th grade students are given laptops.
The school district worked to ensure that families without internet access would have hotspots last year, and plans to review families and staff members who may be in need of access for the upcoming year.
For asynchronous education days, TCPS students will access instruction on Frog to count their attendance for the day. If students aren’t able access Frog, they will have the opportunity to make up work on an in-person day.
Students with special education services will continue to follow their individualized education plan on virtual instruction days, and teachers will work to make sure those students receive their accommodations through synchronous instruction.
In the 2022-23 school year, TCPS hopes to use Election Day, Nov. 8, as a virtual instruction day for students at Easton High School and St. Michaels Middle High School so the buildings can be used as polling sites. All other county school buildings will be open for in-person instruction.
January 20, 2023 and February 20, 2023 were previously built into the calendar as potential makeup days for inclement weather and will be used as virtual instruction days if needed.
The TCPS plan also reaffirmed the school district’s commitment to notifying families about possible virtual instruction days as early as possible, especially in the case of inclement weather.
The full draft plan and form to give feedback on the proposed virtual instruction days is available online at tcps.k12.md.us/virtual-day-instruction-plan and is open until July 8. Parents and community members are encouraged to give input on the draft.
The next board of education meeting is scheduled for July 20.
