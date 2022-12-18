EASTON — While kindergarten readiness for Talbot County Public Schools’ youngest students improved from pre-pandemic levels, more work is needed to prepare some students, according to state and county schools data.
During the Dec. 14 Talbot County Board of Education meeting, Helga Einhorn, TCPS’ assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, shared data on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA).
The KRA is a developmentally appropriate tool that measures students’ skills, knowledge and behaviors across four domains: social foundations, language and literacy, mathematics and physical wellbeing and motor development, Einhorn said.
The assessment is administered to all kindergarten students within the first few months of the school year. However, the KRA was not administered during the 2020-2021 school year due to the impact of the pandemic.
Statewide, the percent of kindergarteners demonstrating readiness dropped by 7 percentage points during the 2021-2022 school year, from 47% to 40%, over the 2020-2021 school year. The percentage of students showing emerging readiness, or showing minimal foundational skills and behaviors for meeting kindergarten expectations, increased between the two school years.
Talbot County lagged slightly behind the statewide average for kindergarten readiness according to 2019-2020 data, but rose slightly above the average in the two years following.
Data for the 2022-2023 school year indicated that about 45% of students in Talbot County were demonstrating readiness for kindergarten, compared to the 42% average statewide. Thirty percent of kindergarteners were approaching readiness and 25% were emerging readiness.
Einhorn acknowledged that while data is trending in the right direction, disparities exist for some demographic minorities.
Fifty-nine percent of white students and 54% of Asian students demonstrated kindergarten readiness in Talbot County, compared to 21% of Hispanic students and 29% of Black students.
About 45% of Black kindergarteners in the county demonstrated approaching readiness.
Nearly half, or 49%, of Hispanic students demonstrated emerging readiness, indicating minimal skills needed to succeed in kindergarten.
Further disparities were identified with students learning English, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students.
Only 10% of English learners were identified as demonstrating kindergarten readiness, compared to 52% of non-English learners. Roughly a quarter of students with disabilities indicated readiness, compared to 48% of students without disabilities. And only 29% of economically disadvantaged kindergarteners showed readiness, compared to 61% of their non-economically disadvantaged peers.
“While we certainly can celebrate that overall, we’re seeing our trend move upward, we do very much own the fact that we have work to do,” Einhorn said.
Talbot County’s overall KRA results rank roughly in the middle of jurisdictions statewide and are comparable to neighboring counties’ results, excluding Dorchester County, which had the second lowest KRA results statewide with only 32% of kindergarteners demonstrating readiness.
However, data indicating that 73% of Worcester County kindergarteners demonstrated readiness — the highest in the state — prompted District 7 Board member Deborah Bridges to ask why the Eastern Shore county’s percentage was significantly higher.
The answer lies in higher per pupil funding, Einhorn said, adding that Worcester has more early childhood personnel resources per school in comparison to Talbot.
District 4 Board member Emily Jackson noted that Garrett and Carroll, both primarily rural counties, reported over 50% of kindergarteners demonstrating readiness. She added that she’d like to align Talbot County’s plan moving forward with other counties that are similar in terms of demographics and funding.
Einhorn said that TCPS is looking into its own data first, adding that teachers in the school district take the data seriously and are committed to making a difference.
District 1 Board member Jymil Thompson asked if the KRA data analyzed where TCPS kindergarteners were coming into the school system from: public pre-K, center-based programs or home-based programs.
Einhorn replied that while the school district offers universal pre-K, school staff meets with other preschool providers to share best strategies and see how students are supported.
She added that analyzing the KRA data is part of a larger conversation involving Maryland’s Blueprint — legislation passed in 2021 that provides comprehensive changes to all public schooling in the state, including early childhood education.
A plan moving forward also involves looking at the county’s funding to support pre-K in certain areas and looking into providing more resources for early intervention to support student success, Einhorn said.
