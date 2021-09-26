EASTON — As students in Talbot County Public Schools enter their fifth week of classes, a growing number of children are facing mandatory quarantines and unanticipated independent learning due to reported COVID exposures.
The school district, which has roughly 4,600 students spread between eight public schools, started reporting the number of positive COVID cases and the number of quarantined students on Friday, Sept. 3. As case numbers began rising and students were told to stay home, parents and students began expressing frustration with the school system’s quarantine procedures.
At the end of the first week, COVID data from TCPS reported only one positive COVID case at Tilghman Elementary and no students were quarantined at any of the schools. By the end of the second week, there were 10 active COVID cases at Easton, St. Michaels and Tilghman elementary schools and Easton High, and 72 students had been placed in quarantine.
The most recent case information from Sept. 17 indicates 16 active COVID cases across five of the county’s schools, according to the TCPS chart. As a result of those positive tests, 146 students across all eight of the county’s public schools were placed in quarantine — just over double the number of quarantined students from the previous week.
Data from the state’s COVID dashboard indicates that as of Sept. 22, Easton and St. Michaels elementary schools have five total outbreak-associated cases — cases from different households that are linked together.
Fully vaccinated students in county public schools are not required to quarantine; only unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students are, according to the TCPS quarantine policy. The vaccinated students exposed to COVID are told to take a PCR test three to five days after the exposure and wear a mask indoors for two weeks or until they receive a negative test result.
As of Sept. 21, 50 percent of children aged 12 to 17 in Talbot County are fully vaccinated, and 60 percent have received at least one dose, according to data from the Talbot County Health Department. Students who are old enough to get vaccinated are receiving the two-dose Pfizer shot, the only COVID vaccine approved for use in that age group.
For the unvaccinated students — a group that includes all children under 12 and a significant portion of older children — the quarantine process becomes more challenging for parents to navigate. The length of a student’s quarantine varies depending on whether or not masks were worn at the time of exposure and if the student got tested.
For Chris Pentz, the father of three children at St. Michaels Elementary, the county’s quarantine policy comes across as ineffective and unfair.
Within the first few weeks of school, Pentz’s third-grader was placed into quarantine after a positive case was identified in their class at St. Michaels Elementary. According to him, five students were quarantined out of the 20-person class, and those students were identified as close contacts based on their homeroom seating chart.
Even though his third-grader was quarantined due to possible exposure, his two other children were able to continue attending school, despite living in the same household — another facet of the quarantine situation that Pentz found confusing.
Each family’s situation is evaluated by the Talbot County Health Department on a case by case basis, said Debbie Gardner, coordinator of public relations and special programs for TCPS. Generally, only the individuals who are close contacts of someone who tested positive are required to quarantine, she said.
“So, for example if a student is deemed a close contact of an individual who tests positive, whether or not their siblings have to quarantine would depend on whether or not the quarantined student ultimately tests positive,” Gardner wrote in an email to The Star Democrat.
Once his child was sent home for the requisite period, Pentz began feeling frustrated with the school’s response to the quarantine. He voiced a dislike for the school’s unwillingness to shorten the 10-day quarantine or send the whole class home, saying that it wasn’t fair for the few students to suffer. He also disapproved of the school’s solution for remote learning while quarantined: homework packets and YouTube videos.
In an Aug. 11 county board of education meeting, TCPS superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith announced that students quarantining due to exposure or positive tests would not have synchronous virtual learning to fall back on for this school year, meaning those students would be unable to join their classes virtually. Prior to the start of school, teachers were instructed to post assignments for the quarantined students on Frog, the school district’s virtual learning software.
For Angie Jones’s 11th grade daughter at Easton High, trying to keep up with her more advanced classes while in quarantine became a major frustration. The high school junior was exposed to a positive COVID case at her competitive cheer practice and was required to quarantine for 10 days.
“She got no virtual learning, she had to learn everything on her own; precalculus, two AP classes, (all) on her own,” she said. “It was really hard for her, and then when she got back, she had to struggle with getting caught up and still make sure she was learning the new stuff that they were doing too.”
Jones also expressed concern with the school’s communications on quarantine. The only communication regarding quarantine specifics was received from the nurse, she said, and it was difficult to get in touch with the school. Jones was also never required to hand in documentation of the exposure at the cheer gym or records of a negative test.
“I didn’t even have to provide a negative test copy to them, I just had to tell them it was negative, which I thought was kind of weird,” she said. “I could say she was negative and just send her back.
Jones’s 11th grader never received a positive test result during her 10-day quarantine and has since returned to school, where she’s in the process of catching up with the work she missed. Jones is business office manager for APG Media of Chesapeake, the parent company of The Star Democrat.
The quarantine experience has proven to be even more difficult for children with different educational needs. For Tricia Johnson, whose middle school son has an individualized education program (IEP), the school system’s approach to quarantine is “absolutely ridiculous and not okay,” she wrote in a Facebook comment.
Johnson’s son was sent home for a 10-day quarantine on Tuesday, Sept. 21. She found out through a text message from her son, which said that he was stuck in the nurse’s office and had to get picked up right away due to his teacher testing positive. Johnson’s husband told her that when he picked their son up and asked questions on quarantine, the guidance counselor was unsure of the specifics.
Now that Johnson’s son is quarantined, she expressed dismay that he wouldn’t receive any help from his IEP or special education team. Johnson is operating under the assumption that her son has to access Frog to do his work by himself.
“This is going to set him back significantly, 10 days is a very long time for him,” she wrote.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
