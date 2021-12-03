EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools have released the proposed 2022-2023 school year calendar.
The proposed first day of school for all students is Aug. 29, 2022. First-year teachers are scheduled to report to schools on Aug. 8, and all other teachers will report on Aug. 18.
On Election Day (Nov. 8), the St. Michaels Middle High School and Easton High School buildings are scheduled to be closed to students. Only students at those two schools will be using virtual learning for the day. All other county public schools will be open as normal.
Four inclement weather days are built into the tentative TCPS calendar. A scheduled teacher Transition Day on Jan. 20 and Presidents Day on Feb. 20 are two of the potential make-up days. TCPS administrators would need to obtain a waiver from the Maryland State Department of Education to use Presidents Day as a make-up day.
If no inclement weather days are used, the last day of school for students will be June 7 and the last day for teachers will be June 8. If all of the inclement weather days are used, the last day of school for students will be June 13, and the last day for teachers will be June 14.
The draft calendar proposes continuing the full week spring break, which is scheduled to run from April 3 to April 10.
Graduation for SMMHS is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2023. EHS graduation will take place on June 1, 2023.
TCPS administrators are taking feedback online for the proposed calendar until Dec. 8. The link to give feedback can be found on the TCPS website, https://tcps.k12.md.us, under Latest News, 2022-23 Proposed School Calendar.
Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said comments from the community will be taken into consideration. The final calendar will be presented to the school board for approval at the Dec. 15 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.