EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education has entered into a contract with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) for the purpose of conducting a search for Talbot County’s next Superintendent of Schools. Current Superintendent Kelly L. Griffith will be retiring on June 30.
The first step in the search process is to conduct a Stakeholder Input Survey that has been developed for staff, students, families and the general public. The survey is now available and will remain open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The survey can be accessed on the TCPS Facebook page, on the TCPS website at www.talbotschools.org, or directly at https://bit.ly/TCPSinput.
The purpose of the survey is to receive input about the strengths of the county as a whole, the characteristics the public believes a superintendent should possess and what challenges a new superintendent may face.
Once the survey information is reviewed, the Board will work with MABE to develop advertising, candidate characteristics and interview questions, and a timeline for application review and subsequent interviews. The Board of Education intends to make a final decision that is announced to the public by its May meeting.
Any questions regarding the survey or search process should be directed to William Middleton, search consultant at MABE (wmiddleton@mabe.org), or Susan Delean-Botkin, board president, Talbot County Board of Education (sbotkin@talbotschools.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.