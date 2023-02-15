Dr. Helga Einhorn speaking to Talbot Board of Education

Helga Einhorn, Talbot County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, speaks to county board of education members Wednesday, Feb. 8.

 SCREENSHOT/TALBOT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

EASTON — While Talbot County Public Schools students are returning to pre-pandemic levels of proficiency in English, significant work remains to get local students up to speed on math again, according to newly released data from a statewide proficiency assessment.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.