EASTON — While Talbot County Public Schools students are returning to pre-pandemic levels of proficiency in English, significant work remains to get local students up to speed on math again, according to newly released data from a statewide proficiency assessment.
In spring 2022, TCPS students were given the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessment, a statewide diagnostic test that measures student proficiency in meeting grade level standards in English and language arts and mathematics.
Helga Einhorn, TCPS’ assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented the district’s results during the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Board of Education meeting.
Talbot’s overall 2021-2022 results for student proficiency in English and language arts rose close to the district’s pre-pandemic levels, with 43% of TCPS students demonstrating proficiency in English. In the two years before the pandemic, about 45% of Talbot students were deemed proficient in English.
A more specific breakdown indicated 41% of Talbot’s third through eighth graders scored proficient in English, just a few percentage points behind the statewide average, according to the data. The county’s 10th graders performed just above the state average, with 54% scoring proficient in English 10.
To further show where improvements were needed, Einhorn provided the district’s English proficiency scores separated by grade level from 2018 to 2022. She noted little surprise to low scores for TCPS third graders not returning to pre-pandemic levels.
“These students were in the earliest grades when we had our school closures, so all of those foundational skills, which we know are so important for future reading success, were part of those time period(s) where our schools were closed and students were receiving instruction virtually,” she said of the youngest students’ scores. “So we know that’s an area that we need to continue to work on.”
Proficiency in math for all grade levels was low across the state for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the MCAP data, and Talbot County students were no exception.
“Math results, however, tell a very different story,” Einhorn said, sharing that overall, only 15% of TCPS students were deemed proficient in math — an improvement from the 8% overall in 2021, but still a noted shortcoming in catching up to pre-pandemic levels, which hovered around 30% overall.
She attributed the deficit in math proficiency to the impact of school closures from the pandemic.
The 2022 MCAP data showed only 16% of Talbot County’s third through eighth graders scored proficient in math, compared to the statewide average of 22%.
The district’s scores in algebra I were comparable to statewide numbers, with 12% of Talbot students testing proficient, compared to the 14% proficiency average across all jurisdictions. However, about 35% of the county’s eighth graders took the algebra I assessment instead of the eighth grade test.
Scores for geometry and algebra II students in Talbot County were also on the low end, according to the data. The geometry assessment, which was only administered in the last two years, indicated a very low proficiency among Talbot students, with 5% of students scoring proficient in 2022, compared to 2% in 2021.
Algebra II scores decreased sharply during the pandemic, dropping from 41% of students scoring proficient in 2019 to only 5% in 2021. However, a hint of a rebound was indicated in the 2022 data, which showed 23% of students as proficient.
As a whole, nearly all specific student demographic groups within TCPS showed slightly lagging proficiency levels in both English and math when compared to statewide averages for 2022.
Anticipating questions from board members, Einhorn said the school district is taking several steps to create different results for Talbot County students, including hiring “excellent” teachers for the public schools and using grant funding to further support students.
“Our teachers are working incredibly hard; because while the pandemic may be over in many aspects of our life, we have students coming to schools who are still trying to adjust to being in school and are still having some effects from the pandemic,” she said. “Again, not to excuse, but just to acknowledge the reality that is the day-to-day work that our teachers do.”
According to Einhorn, the school district’s grant funding has gone toward reading teachers, elementary tutors and math coaches, among other positions.
Board President Emily Jackson acknowledged the shortcomings in Talbot County’s testing data.
She acknowledged the “great things” that the district is doing in terms of programs, packages and curriculums aligned to the state standards, along with noting that the teachers are doing what they should, but expressed frustration on how TCPS students still aren’t meeting the standards.
“The pandemic happened and it was problematic, and you can see it in the data, but the numbers before the pandemic were unacceptable,” she said. “We need better for our students.”
