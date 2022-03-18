EASTON — In spite of the challenges brought by pandemic recovery, Talbot County Public Schools reported high graduation rates and a low dropout rate for the class of 2021 compared to previous years.
The official graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 96.3% — a number TCPS Superintendent Kelly Griffith described as one of the highest rates the school district has ever seen.
Public schools in Talbot County were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20, 2020 and didn’t reopen at the end of the year. The 2020-21 school year allowed students and parents to pick a hybrid or all-virtual option.
“So it was a tough year, but I can say it was a team effort,” Griffith said.
Graduation rates have seen a strong upward trend over the last six years. Only 85.5% of the class of 2016 graduated, with even lower numbers for Black, Hispanic, special education and Free and Reduced Meals students.
In 2021, over 90% of Black, Hispanic, white and FARMs students graduated. With 83% of special education students graduating in 2021, the increase was a big jump from 2016, when it was 60%.
The dropout rate for the class of 2021 was 1.99%, Griffith said, a slight increase from 1.58% in the class of 2020.
She directed a special shoutout to the school district’s dropout reengagement coordinator, student services workers, social workers and counselors, applauding them for reaching out to those students and helping them figure out what they needed to finish high school. For some students, that meant having a flexible schedule — something the school district employed last year, she said.
In response to a question about Hispanic students from Board President Susan Delean-Botkin, Griffith commented that since Sept. 30, TCPS has enrolled about 100 more students, many of whom are at a level of not knowing English, she said.
That increase in non-English speaking students illustrates a growing need for English language teachers, she said.
Griffith also explained the discrepancy in why the total combined percentages of graduates and dropouts doesn’t equal 100%.
Special education students who have an individualized education program (IEP) that doesn’t allow them to fulfill state diploma requirements are considered non-graduates because they don’t meet state benchmarks, she said. However, those students do receive a certificate of attendance.
Incarcerated students working on GEDs also don’t count as graduates in the state of Maryland, even though the GED and a high school diploma are very similar, Griffith said.
“I know we’re not always going to get 100%, but you try to get as close as you can, you try to make sure everybody’s accounted for,” she said. “I’m just so proud of this team for really making sure they worked hard to to get our kids where they needed to be, that’s really important.”
