Christine Davis, Talbot County Public Schools English for Speakers of Other Languages and World Language supervisor, tells the Talbot County Board of Education about the 42 high school students awarded the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy.
EASTON — Forty-two Talbot County Public Schools high school juniors and seniors have been awarded the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy.
Christine Davis, the district’s English for Speakers of Other Languages and World Language supervisor, notified the Talbot County Board of Education of the award winners during a meeting Wednesday evening.
The award acknowledges high school students who have a high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in one or more languages other than English, Davis said.
“I’m incredibly proud of these students who are brilliant bilingual, multilingual learners,” she said.
Davis added that she’s also proud of the teachers who support and encourage these students.
Of the 42 award recipients, five are from St. Michaels Middle High School, and 37 are from Easton High School. Twenty-seven graduated this past school year, and 15 are rising seniors.
Davis said that more students from the Class of 2024 will have the opportunity to take the exam this coming school year.
TCPS students received the award for proficiency in Latin, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Two students received certificates for speaking two languages other than English.
To receive the Seal of Biliteracy, Davis said that students must get a passing score on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program English 10 assessment. They must also receive a 4 or 5 on the Advanced Placement language exam or receive an advanced score on the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages language proficiency assessment.
TCPS began awarding students with the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy in 2018. Across the nation, the Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students in 36 states and Washington, D.C.
Davis said award winners receive a certificate for their achievement and are encouraged to put it on their college or work resumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.