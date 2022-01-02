EASTON — Despite a sharp uptick in COVID cases, Talbot County Public Schools will resume in-person learning when students go back to school on Monday, Jan. 3.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, TCPS superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith sent an email to families in the school district wishing them a happy new year and confirming the decision to resume in-person learning.
“We will continue enforcing the safety protocols that were already in place, monitoring COVID case data with our local health department, and communicating any changes in a timely manner,” Griffith wrote in her email.
The decision to allow students to return to school is in line with the Maryland State Department of Education’s expectations, Griffith said.
A statement from MSDE on Dec. 20 confirmed that the state will continue to prioritize “safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions,” adding that there are proven evidence-based public health strategies to keep students and staff safe in schools.
Guidance from MSDE and the Maryland Department of Health advises schools to employ a layered protection strategy, which includes vaccines, social distancing and COVID test-to-stay protocols, all of which have proven effective in keeping schools open nationally.
Griffith emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant in keeping the school communities safe, which includes monitoring students for potential symptoms or exposures.
For students who were exposed to COVID over the winter break, Griffith advised parents to notify the school before allowing the student to return in order to receive instructions regarding quarantine and testing. She also asked for parents to not send their children to school if they’re unwell.
Prior to the winter break, COVID cases nearly doubled across the county’s eight schools. TCPS reported 34 positive cases for the week ending Dec. 10 and 62 positive cases for the week ending Dec. 17.
