Talbot County Public Schools Instructional Assistant Suzy Warrington, recipient of the 2023-2024 Support Staff of the Year award, stands with Pat Papineau, general manager of Hertrich Chevy Buick GMC of Easton, and James Redman, TCPS fine arts supervisor during the district’s annual Opening Day event at Easton High School on Aug. 24.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Crashbox Theatre performs “We’re All in This Together” at the Talbot County Public Schools Opening Day event Aug. 24 at Easton High School.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi talks about the district’s priorities for the year at an opening day event Aug. 24 at Easton High School.
EASTON — Excitement for the new school year filled the air in the Easton High School auditorium as Talbot County Public Schools teachers and staff were celebrated at the district’s Opening Day event.
Awards were given to the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, Cindy Rossbach, and 2023-2024 Support Staff of the Year, Suzy Warrington.
During her acceptance speech, Rossbach, a special educator, spoke about the importance of teaching the whole student.
“As we stand outside our classrooms, greeting the students placed in our care, and stand in front of them teaching our hearts out, let’s peer into their eyes and look at their humanness,” she said. “Let us be aware of our words and our deeds and teach to the whole child.”
Warrington, an instructional assistant at Easton Middle School, talked about the importance of support.
“A great number of students would not get to and from school if not for the bus drivers,” she said.
Warrington mentioned other support staff members in her speech, such as custodians and maintenance personnel, who are vital to every school.
Both Rossbach and Warrington were thanked with gifts from Hertrich Chevy Buick GMC of Easton. Rossbach took home a 2024 Buick Encore GX. Since Warrington doesn’t drive, she took home a gift basket instead.
“We learned recently that Mrs. Warrington doesn’t drive, which was news. But if you’ve ever driven around Easton in the middle of the day, you know why,” Pat Papineau, the general manager of Hertrich Chevy Buick GMC of Easton, joked. “So my marketing team, Connor and David — they’re far more creative than I am — they put together a phenomenal gift basket from us to her.”
Other teachers and staff were given a variety of awards, including the Wardell Brice Multicultural Award, the Brewster Merrill Technology Award, the Administrative Professionals Award, the Instructional Support Award, and the Transportation Award.
Different student performances were sprinkled throughout the event, including musical performances by Crashbox Theatre and the Easton High School and Easton Middle School drum lines.
Toward the end of the event, Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi gave a speech where she discussed the district’s priorities for the year. The three main priorities, she said, are academic equity and achievement, fostering an engaging environment and hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers.
“I think the entire nation is working on teacher recruitment,” Pepukayi said. “We want to make sure that we’re recruiting, hiring, retaining [and] promoting highly qualified and diverse staff.”
