EASTON — Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith told the Talbot County Board of Education Wednesday that the virtual program for elementary school students is still under development for the upcoming school year.
While Talbot County Public Schools is planning to return in person five days a week this fall for all grade levels, families of qualified students who have been more successful online have the option to apply for the virtual program for the upcoming school year.
Applications for the program go through the school’s administration and counselors to ensure that the decision to go virtual will be setting the student up to do well. If a student wasn’t successful in virtual learning this past year, the school will give them and their parents a call to discuss the student’s best path to success.
However, a TCPS survey sent out to 1,400 virtual students inquiring about next year’s plans yielded few responses, with most saying they were planning on attending in person. As of May 19, only 37 elementary school parents in Talbot County wanted their students in the virtual program for the 2021-2022 school year.
With so few students, some TCPS teachers would be pulled out of their normal classrooms to teach in the virtual program, increasing class sizes slightly for in-person students.
As of July 2020, the Talbot County Board of Education does not have a formal staffing ratio policy, but general guidelines followed by TCPS have staffing for prekindergarten through first grade at a ratio of 20:1 or less, second through fifth grades at 25:1 or less, and grades six through 12 at 30:1 or less.
“I’ll be honest with you, with the budget we have right now and the staffing we have right now, I really don’t think it would behoove us to take staff to dedicate just to that,” Griffith said.
Even if Talbot County’s elementary school students aren’t able to participate in a county-run program, Wicomico County superintendent Dr. Donna Hamlin said they will be welcome to join the Wicomico virtual program, as they’ll be using their own staff for their K-5 program.
“I think (this) is our smart move, as opposed to us taking teachers out of classrooms increasing class sizes to meet the needs of just the 37 students we have now,” Griffith said, adding that this could change if more qualified students apply.
While virtual elementary school applications across the Shore are not yet available, the plan is to finalize the elementary component this week, Griffith said. Virtual program applications for middle and high school students are already live on the ESMEC Blended Virtual Program website and will be open until June 17.
While many students and families prefer a return to in-person classes and pre-COVID educational and social routines, there are students who prefer online learning and have done better with that format. There have been pushes in Maryland and other states to make virtual learning a longer-term options for students.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton. You can reach her at njones@chespub.com and follow her on Twitter @_nataliemjones.
