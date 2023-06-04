CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown’s annual Tea Party celebration kicked off with a bang on Friday, May 26. This year’s festival, May 26-May 28, was attended by between 3,000 to 5,000 people, according to the Chestertown Police Department.
The weekend-long celebration began on Friday evening with a block party at the foot of High Street, which featured local food trucks, libations and live music performed by The Left Edge.
As attendees poured in to the kick off event, volunteers worked just up the block to set up for the following day. Members of the Downtown Chestertown Association hoisted up tents and chairs in Fountain Park, while reenactors gave a lively final rehearsal on the courthouse lawn.
Saturday morning saw even more excitement. Tourists, locals, and college students alike lined High Street, soaking up the clear skies and sunny weather before the Colonial Parade began at 10 a.m.
Following the parade, attendees had the opportunity to peruse various vendors, whose stalls spanned from the foot of High Street to the intersection at Mill Street.
Andy Goddard, president of the Downtown Chestertown Association and the head of the Tea Party’s programming committee, said the effort that everyone involved with the festival put in was impressive, especially considering that most people who work on the event are volunteers.
“We have a terrific committee,” Goddard said. “Everyone is invested in making the festival better each year — more diverse and inclusive, fun and educational for all ages. Our day-of volunteers are invaluable to us as well. It literally does take a village to put on a festival of this magnitude.”
While the Chestertown Tea Party is a celebration of Maryland’s history, the event attracts a large number of out-of-state visitors.
Middletown, Delaware, residents Michelle Walters and Dianna Litteral regularly attend the yearly event to soak up the region’s rich history, as well as explore the local food and shopping.
When asked what her favorite part about this year’s celebration was, Walters said she was impressed by the wide selection of vendors.
“The food is wonderful. There’s so much to choose from with all of the vendors…I’m surprised at how big it’s grown. It’s unbelievable,” Walters said.
While some attendees come back to the Tea Party year after year, for others the celebration was brand new. First-time attendee Sarah Hedgepeth of Westville, New Jersey, found the celebration a learning experience.
“I didn’t know that they had a tea party here,” Hedgepeth said. “Historically, we only hear about the Boston Tea Party.
Hedgepeth attended with her friend Alisa Korunow, another Westville resident. Korunow is a Tea Party regular, citing fond memories of bringing her now grown children to the festival when they were younger.
“We’ve been coming year after year … it’s the music, and the food, and the small talk,” Korunow said.
Even the event’s dedicated reenactors travel state lines to take part in the Tea Party.
John Osborn, who is a native of Wilmington, Delaware, is a member of the First Delaware Regiment of reenactors serving the event. He began volunteering at the Tea Party in 2018 and has continued every year since.
“When people ask what I enjoy about such and such, it’s always the people,” Osborn said. “Here, it’s history, as well.”
This year, Osborn said that a highlight of the celebration was “chasing the British into the water, and then having a beer with them.”
On Sunday afternoon, festival goers flocked to Wilmer Park for Beerfest and the annual Raft Race. The celebration ran from noon until 4 p.m., when the yearly festivities came to an official end.
While the 2023 event is over, organizers are already gearing up for next year: the 250th anniversary of the Chestertown Tea Party. According to Goddard, planning for next year’s event began in 2022 and will begin “in earnest” after the 2023 festival wrap-up meeting.
“The planning committee and our partners, food and artisan vendors, re-enactors, parade participants, raft racers and performers are all engaged in ensuring that the 250th anniversary of Chestertown residents tossing tea overboard is a most spectacular event,” Goddard said.
