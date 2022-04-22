EASTON — In hopes of addressing the persistent shortage of teachers, St. Michaels Middle High School is offering a career and technical education program to create a pipeline of future educators.
The Teacher Academy is a four-course program for high schoolers interested in working with children in their future careers, such as teachers, therapists, pediatricians, labor and delivery nurses, and daycare providers.
Interested students can start the program as early as ninth grade. Students take courses on human growth and development, teaching as a profession, curriculum and instruction, and conclude with a teaching internship in one of Talbot County's public schools.
The human growth and development course focuses on how children learn and develop physically, mentally and socially from birth to teenage years. As part of the course, students are given a simulated baby to take care of for three days — a student favorite, said the course instructor.
The teaching as a profession course focuses on the ethics, laws, regulations and developments of American education. Students also make a digital portfolio.
The curriculum and instruction course highlights the number of different delivery models, including instructional materials, learning activities and classroom management strategies — learning what it really takes to be a teacher.
To conclude the program, students work alongside teachers for an entire semester to gain valuable real-life experiences inside of the classroom.
Mars Ristvey, a senior at SMMHS, interns for a seventh-grade social studies class and a middle school digital illustration class for the spring 2022 semester. She described her teaching internship as an "impactful experience."
When she first started her internship, she was shy in the classroom, but has since grown into her role and has begun building relationships with her students.
"So not only has it been a major learning curve, but it's also been like a huge confidence boost in carry-on talking [and] not stuttering while I'm talking because I used to have a really bad stutter," Ristvey said. "It's helped me a lot through a multitude of things."
For the spring 2022 semester, 14 juniors and seniors from SMMHS and Easton High School have been placed as interns in the county's classrooms to assist with all subjects and grade levels.
The school district has three teachers who went through the Teacher Academy program currently instructing in the county's public schools. A number of other county teachers are from the Grow Your Own program, a partnership program to recruit former students and community members to become teachers in the schools.
Students who successfully complete the program may obtain a ParaPro certification through the Educational Testing Service assessment. Students can also receive college credits through Chesapeake College, Salisbury University, Coppin State University, Stevenson University and Towson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.