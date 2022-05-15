CENTREVILLE — Wearing red on the fourth day of Teacher Appreciation Week, a flood of Queen Anne’s County educators and supporters swept through Centreville and into the May 4 Board of Education meeting. So far in this year’s negotiations, it was their second show of solidarity as unions work to establish a contract amidst record inflation and concerns over retention and recruitment.
Urging the board to demonstrate its faith in employees “beyond words and public expressions of appreciation,” Queen Anne’s County Education Association President Karen Fields said staff must be provided “the time, pay, resources, and professional autonomy to meet the needs and best serve (their) students.”
“We want Queen Anne’s County Public Schools to remain a place where teachers and staff wish to work and stay,” Fields, a teacher at Centreville Middle School, said. “As we move towards the end of another unsettling school year, all of us are extremely concerned that morale will continue to plummet without the respect that our work deserves.”
That statement was met with roaring applause — first from supporters in the room and then the overflow audience asked to watch from the hallway.
The educators’ union and county board are currently negotiating terms of the annual employee contracts. For the last several years, the QACEA, which divides different school positions into five bargaining units, has opted to rework its contracts annually, as opposed to a multi-year deal where salary or other important terms are re-opened as needed.
Once a tentative agreement is met for the five contracts, they’ll be brought to a vote before the appropriate members in each unit. If the majority of a bargaining body chooses to deny its proposal, the process begins again.
While neither party is permitted to disclose information about the ongoing negotiations, a source familiar with the proceedings who agreed to speak anonymously criticized the Board of Education, saying teachers “have never seen attacks like this ever with our contracts.” They said the board was “targeting” staff planning time, their health insurance, their “right to make decisions” on sick and personal leave, and their salary step schedules.
In an interview, Board of Education President Richard Smith broadly denied claims the board was “taking things away” from staff. He pointed to recent board actions — including a proposed $3.7 million for salary enhancements and benefits in fiscal year 2023 and a May 4 request to use $1.6 million of reserve funding to offset health care costs — as signs the school system recognizes its employees’ importance.
As negotiations coincide with public hearings on the FY 2023 county budget, the Board of Education has submitted a placeholder amount of approximately $2.8 million for salary increases. If the closed negotiations require more funding than the placeholder amount, Smith said money would have to be rearranged “from another source.”
Considering the board’s more fixed costs like energy and fuel bills that leave “little room” for rearrangement, the board president said that in the past, QACPS has dissolved staff positions to cover contracted salary adjustments.
“It’s a balancing act,” Smith said. “It’s tough sometimes.”
Regarding health care, according to QACPS Chief Financial Officer Jane Towers, using reserves from the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium will deflate the impact of rising insurance costs on staff members. With the extra funds, the board anticipates a 4% increase in health care costs, as opposed to 10%. Towers said the bump equates to an extra $3.11 in fees per paycheck per employee.
“I’m optimistic we’ll work through it because we always have in the past,” Smith said of the negotiations. “I’m a little disappointed this year with some of the comments staff are making about what the board is doing because some of the things just aren’t correct. When (the contracts) become public, they’ll speak for themselves.”
Starting with a march from Centreville Elementary School to the school system’s administrative building on Chesterfield Avenue, the May 4 board meeting was the largest display of staff commonality since schools returned to in-person learning last fall. It was also the largest group to attend a board session this year.
The final minutes before the 6 p.m. meeting began were spent trying to deflate the over-capacity crowd. As Smith and Superintendent Patricia Saelens called out the rules, saying they would not start the meeting until there was a legal number of people in the room, supporters sat down in defiance.
“There are overcrowded classrooms every day,” shouted one frustrated teacher.
Fields eventually helped herd the overflow crowd into the hallway, telling her coworkers and union members it was important to follow fire marshal requirements.
Eventually, the marchers were given the chance to address the board during the meeting’s public comment period, in which impassioned testimony was delivered for 30 minutes. Teachers and supporters said the board must do a better job maintaining a stable learning environment by retaining its employees.
“For the life of me, I don’t understand why this county continues to work backwards in its thinking,” said Dawn Sweeney, a computer lab specialist at Kennard Elementary. “While everything is changing, you all continue to try and live in the past.”
“While the whole country and all the states around us are trying to do something to retain their staff and attract new employees,” she continued, “you keep driving away all of our staff.”
According to the QACPS human resources department, 44 county teachers resigned in the 2020-21 school year, and another 22 quit this year.
Sweeney’s daughter Breezlynn, an 8th grader at Stevensville Middle, told the board she doesn’t always feel safe at school. Citing different incidents, including one altercation that ended with a teacher requiring hip surgery, Sweeney said she believes they never would’ve happened if the school had enough staff.
In the fall 2021 semester, there were 50 incidents of fighting or “physical aggression” across the county’s 14 schools, according to Matt Evans, QACPS supervisor of student services. In fall 2019, the previous full semester of in-person learning, there were 11.
While both of her moms are teachers, Sweeney said, “teachers are like parents in a different place to me, and a lot of other students would think so too. We love them. It hurts me because some people treat them so badly. Teachers deserve so much more.”
When 8th grade reading teacher Laura Winne, the staff member caught and injured in a fight at Stevensville Middle, walked into the board meeting with a cane, she was applauded by the marchers. Sweeney, one of her students, said she was “about to cry.”
In a May 5 statement, Saelens said, “the board appreciates all the staff who attended last night’s meeting. We welcome and encourage staff and community members to engage in public comment at our regularly scheduled meetings.”
This is Saelens’ first year of negotiations in Queen Anne’s County.
The Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1. A work session will be held Wednesday, May 18, though no public comment will be permitted.
Beyond contract negotiations, the QA Board of Education will also need to meet the requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The legislation mandates a starting salary of $60,000 for all teachers by fiscal 2026, as well as a 10% increase in baseline teacher salaries across the board by fiscal 2024.
