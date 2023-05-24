Teachers, school system reach agreement on salaries

Caroline County Board of Education President Rick Barton, left, Caroline County Education Association President Amy Bauman, center, and Caroline Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons announce the union and school system have reached an agreement on salaries for the upcoming school year.

 CCPS

DENTON — The Caroline County Education Association and Caroline County Public Schools signed an amendment to the negotiated agreement for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, May 16, at a board of education work session. The board voted unanimously to approve the amendment, which union members had voted to ratify on May 10.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.