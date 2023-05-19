CENTREVILLE — It’s all about family and community — and supporting those on the Eastern Shore living with ALS and their families.
To mark ALS Awareness Month in May, organizers of the now-official ALS Association sponsored Walk to Defeat ALS Chesapeake Bay are planning an even bigger fundraiser Oct. 22 in Centreville.
When Pam Clark Edwards of Centreville, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in February 2021, her family and friends not only rallied around her, they lost no time launching the effort to raise funds for the ALS Association.
Edwards daughters, Meredith Kulbacki of Centreville and Morgan Edwards of Winter Garden, Florida, spearheaded the Oct. 2022 walk that rallied some 140 people who walked, ran and wheeled to raise over $30,000.
The fundraising goal was $25,000. “I said, ‘Pam, there is no way we’re going to be able to do this,’” her mother June Clark of Centreville said. “She said, ‘Yes, we will.”
“Well, the girls really kept saying yes, we will,” Edwards said. “Meredith and Morgan have been real cheerleaders for everything.”
The team her daughters organized, Pam’s Praying Pineapples, has already raised $2,300 to help meet this year’s Walk goal of $35,000. ALS Association Walk coordinator Tara Huang thinks they’ll raise as much at $50,000.
“They formed a virtual team under the DC Walk umbrella, and all on their own, with their amazing walk committee and volunteers and community support, hosted their own whole event. It was incredible,” Huang said.
“They had a photographer and banners and tents and sponsors,” Huang said. The Walk even sponsored a raffle with about 50 items. Food, water, balloons and a drone flying overhead also made for a festive event.
Huang admitted she thought the Walk would be just a neighborhood event.
Instead, the Eastern Shore community rallied behind the cause, even attracting a family from Salisbury whose family member had passed away from ALS.
This year’s event will have a master of ceremonies, WMDT News Anchor Rob Petree. The corporate sponsor for the event is the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association.
“Everyone has pitched in and been involved and really rallied around Miss Pam and that’s so special,” Huang said.
The ALS Association stresses local connections. “(P)articipation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level,” states ALS.org. “Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families.”
Pam Edwards said that’s one of the reasons she’s passionate about the Walk.
“After I got diagnosed, (my girls) said, ‘Mom, we need to do something,’” Edwards said. “And one thing that has happened that’s been really great is the relationship with ALS, and to know that the clinic I go to at Johns Hopkins is actually funded by the ALS chapter of Maryland. And when we go there we actually see Nicole Haynes and Kelsey Golding,” who work at the ALS Association.
“Even my doctor, Dr. (Nicholas) Maragakis, thanked us so much for doing this and helping the clinic out, because the money raised here stays with Maryland,” Edwards said. “And we wanted to be sure that the money we raised stayed here.”
“Fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS,” states the ALS Association website.
Huang praised the Chesapeake Bay event organizers. “It’s incredible that they spearheaded this walk here because our care services reach to the Eastern Shore,” she said. “To have this community event is really special, and it just highlights what a special place the Eastern Shore is.”
The Eastern Shore Walk to Defeat ALS will take place Sunday, Oct. 22, at Route 18 Park, 1901 4-H Park Road, Centreville.
The 1-mile walk begins with check-in at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.
Various categories of corporate sponsors are welcome as well: corporate sponsor, corporate team, retail partner and volunteers. Employees can also check to see if their company has a matching gift connection, and companies can set up the program.
To register online, visit WalktoDefeatALS.org.
For more information about the ALS Association, donating your time or resources and supporting the Walk to Defeat ALS Chesapeake Bay, visit als.org or contact coordinator Tara Huang at tara.huang@als.org.
