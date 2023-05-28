CAMBRIDGE — A juvenile was charged with handgun and other violations after police say he attempted to flee and had a pistol on his person when he was taken into custody on Saturday in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police said at about 1:23 p.m. on May 20, officers responded to the 1000 block of Phillips Avenue after a report of shots fired.
A witness had told officers that there were two suspects and provided clothing descriptions.
When officers arrived in the area they observed the two subjects who immediately fled from the area on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter of the area and located the subjects attempting to hide behind a residence on the 700 block of Douglas Street.
Police say that as officers approached the subjects, one attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle.
Officers attempted to detain the subject who allegedly became disorderly and resisted arrest.
After the subject was apprehended, he was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun; investigation showed that the handgun was stolen out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male from Cambridge who is restricted from possession a regulated firearm.
The juvenile was transported to CPD for processing where he was charged as an adult. The juvenile had his initial appearance before a court commissioner and was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on no bond.
The juvenile was charged with the resisting arrest, failure to obey, obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
