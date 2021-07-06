CAMBRIDGE – A 13-year-old boy in Cambridge suffered “minor first-degree burns” to his face and the back of his knees after being accidentally burned when a “burn pit” was being lit on July 4.
That is according to a report by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The campfire accident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at a residence on Broadview Drive in Cambridge.
In a separate incident, the fire marshal also reported three people — including a 9-year-old boy — were injured in a fireworks mishap in Manchester in Carroll County.
That incident occurred at 10 p.m. on July 4. According to investigators, the 9-year-old was sitting with his parents when a box of fireworks exploded.
The boy suffered second and third degree burns on his torso. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. He was listed in stable condition.
Fire marshal investigators also responded on July 4 to Carroll Hospital where they learned of additional fireworks injuries. A 48-year-old man suffered 2nd-degree burns to his legs and sparks from a bottle rocket caused an eye injury to a 35-year-old male, according to the state agency.
