EASTON — The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc), a nonprofit that assists those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a 9/11 remembrance event on Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Avalon Theater.
The ARC and its partners, For All Seasons, The Avalon Theater, and the Talbot Department of Emergency Services, invite the community to a Day of Remembrance in commemoration of the tragic events of September 11, 2001.
The event will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen in service to support their community members. This is the final event in a series of activities that focused on awareness of how community members can support each other during a crisis.
It will also focus on emergency preparedness, sharing strategies that ensure that vulnerable populations can receive the help they need, should calamity strike.
The ceremony will be inclusive for those with disabilities, and will feature a guest speaker, Beth Ann Langrell, the executive director of For All Seasons.
The town of Easton is also supporting the event.
“9-11 ceremonies, such as the Day of Remembrance, are constant reminders of what it takes to be an American and honor the memory of this who gave their lives. We should never forget, always be vigilant and hold in deep respect those first responders and military personnel who are always on call whenever needed,” said Easton Mayor Robert Willey.
“Take the time to thank each and everyone when you meet them and how proud you are that they are on guard.”
