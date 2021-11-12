EASTON — A nationwide crowd of waterfowl art lovers assembled, mostly by internet, for a Guyette and Deeter auction held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Talbot County Community Center. Bids were flying in faster than geese over a blind.

The auctioneer waved his arm and pointed to various proxy bidders at laptops as the price of the art went skyward. Paintings, decoys, statues and even a life-size wooden cigar store Indian went on the block to the highest bidder.

“We had a packed house yesterday and it has been a very, very strong sale,” said Zac Cote, decoy specialist at Guyette and Deeter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.