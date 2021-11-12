Ed Kenney, shipping and merchandise manager at Guyette and Deeter, helps move the brisk sales that were mostly coming in by phone and internet at the annual auction on Nov. 11 at the Talbot County Community Center. This bidding reached $16,000 for an original painting of two dogs.
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
Bidders representing clients nationwide help their customers stay on top of the latest lots Nov. 11 at the Guyette and Deeter Decoy Auction in Easton.
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
A cigar store Indian awaits a bidding battle. These used to be the symbol of the tobacconist. Now they are highly sought after objects of folk art.
EASTON — A nationwide crowd of waterfowl art lovers assembled, mostly by internet, for a Guyette and Deeter auction held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Talbot County Community Center. Bids were flying in faster than geese over a blind.
The auctioneer waved his arm and pointed to various proxy bidders at laptops as the price of the art went skyward. Paintings, decoys, statues and even a life-size wooden cigar store Indian went on the block to the highest bidder.
“We had a packed house yesterday and it has been a very, very strong sale,” said Zac Cote, decoy specialist at Guyette and Deeter.
