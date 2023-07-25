Special to Bay Times
CENTREVILLE — Despite the threat of rain, vendors at the Centreville Farmers Market arrived as usual with produce, flowers, coffee, baked goods, jewelry, face paint, and freeze-dried candy treats.
At the top of Lawyer’s Row, executive director of the Tolomato/Choptank Legacy Project James Reynolds showcased vibrant artwork created by local residents and community organizations.
The paintings celebrated local history and culture, agricultural and maritime sites, native flora, fauna and well-known historical figures. Alongside the colorful images were tools of the artists trade — coffee cans filled with colored pencils and line drawings that served as blueprints for completed pieces.
Reynolds, a history enthusiast and an educator at a school founded to address learning differences, saw how excited his students were when they created murals and learned about the history of the Chesapeake.
“But then I’d go out into the community and see how many children (and adults) would never experience this kind of education,” he said.
The lack of opportunity became his inspiration to create The Choptank Tolomato Legacy Project. The name Tolomato comes from the coastal plains that begin at the C&D Canal in Delaware and end at the mouth of the Tolomato in Florida.
“Our goal is to teach the cultural legacy of the Tidewater region through the arts, with a focus on hands-on public art educational experiences for underserved populations and children with learning differences,” Reynolds said.
Additionally the organization serves people on the Eastern Shore who have difficulty accessing transportation.
“If you want to do something in downtown Centreville and you have a kid out in Ruthsburg, it’s not going to happen.”
Reynolds further explained that “each mural project begins with a theme.” Participants are shown three small paintings. The subject matter could be anything from endangered species, maritime history, and the Underground Railroad to cultural history.
“We give them the idea, but the final project is up to the group,” he said.
For some participants, the idea of painting an entire mural was daunting, but when Reynolds compared it to working on an adult coloring book, everyone got on board.
“They’re basically doing it on their own and it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “I’m just the coach.”
Another Choptank/Tolomato Legacy Project in the works is a large mural/map, built of plywood to depict the era in Queen Anne’s County history when instead of hotels, marina and restaurants, shantytowns and seafood packing houses lined both sides of Kent Narrows.
Panels will be transported to community events where former Narrows residents and workers can identify and label the county roads, boat basins, wharves, shanties, businesses, dance clubs and other locations from Little Creek to the northern tip of Kent Narrows Point.
“We plan to install the initial map/mural in Fisher Manor, a Grasonville housing complex run by the Queen Anne’s Housing Authority where many of the families who once lived at the Narrow now reside,” Reynolds said. “And as with our other projects, we facilitate the process, but the community does the painting.”
For more information on the Choptank/Tolomato Legacy Project’s programs and public art, you can visit the website at https://www.choptanktolomatolegacyproject.org/.
