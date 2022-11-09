EASTON — Parents, school employees and guests enjoyed the Shore Soiree at The Country School in Easton Saturday evening. The event featured live music, an auction, food and drink stations and much more.
Annie Hasselgren, director of admissions for The Country School, said the event raised money for a great cause.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s headed by our parents association and our parents association funds most of the enrichment experiences that our kids have. So they cover field trips, and outdoor education trips. They fund athletic equipment, transportation and do a lot of fundraising. So it’s a community event meant to enrich the experiences of our students,” said Hasselgren.
Hasselgren says the school was founded 88 years ago.
“The school was founded in 1934. We are one of the very few independent schools on the Eastern Shore that are non-parochial. We’re pre-K through eighth, coed and nonprofit as well,” said Hasselgren.
Event organizers wanted to feature an Eastern Shore theme for the evening, which had over 150 guests.
“The theme is Shore Soiree so it is heavy on Eastern Shore decor. We have an oyster bar and a crush bar. We have a beer garden, a full bar and lots of other notches. It’s also a silent auction and a live auction,” said Hasselgren.
Elizabeth Hackett, director of advancement, The Country School said the funds raised will be used for the students.
“It takes a lot to run a school like The Country School and provide the great experience that we do for our kids so every little bit that we can raise for the fundraiser goes to that experience,” said Hackett.
The event featured performers in three different areas.
“We have three different performers. We’ve got about 65 different auction items up for bid,” said Hackett.
Anne Smith, co-chair of The Country School auction committee, said many of the attendees are parents.
“We have the engagement and participation of a lot of parents here tonite which we are incredibly excited for. We’re looking to help fund a lot of group activities at the school,” said Smith.
The parents, teachers and students are glad the pandemic is over so that an event of this scale can be hosted again.
“We’re super excited to be back in person this year. This is the first time we’ve hosted the auction live since the pandemic, so it’s a great opportunity for the community to come together in support of the children. We’re all parents working and volunteering our time,” said Smith.
