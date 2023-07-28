CENTREVILLE — They gave him a standing ovation when he finished regaling them with his take on the ag economy — and the economy in general.
Bringing his breadth of experience to the 4-H Park, RFDTV financial analyst Scott Shellady, shared his 37 years of commodities trading experience with a receptive crowd at the 25th Commodity Classic Thursday, July 27.
The Cow Guy, as Shellady is known on social media, YouTube, his podcast “The Cow Guy Cudcast” and news outlets, sported his trademark cow spots and red bandana print jacket and shared stories of commodity trading and interpreting market trends interspersed with humorous observations to a receptive audience.
The Iowa farmer felt at home among the farmers and agriculture specialists, becoming emotional at the beginning and end of his off-the-cuff talk.
Exhibits of programs and projects supported by the Maryland grain checkoff program filled the buildings on the park’s campus.
A record 412 people attended this year’s Commodity Classic, Lindsay Thompson reported. She is executive director of the trade organization Maryland Grain Producers Association, which sponsored the event with the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board and the Maryland Soybean Board.
Both Shellady and his father were commodities traders in “the pits” of the Chicago Board of Trade, which sets U.S. commodity prices. Shellady now owns the 800-acre farm in Iowa his father established.
Shellady adopted the garb his father began wearing to call attention to his mantra, “No farmers, no food.” A self-described “common sense-o-crat” He said his goal is to simplify financial issues, including the guy “who has no idea where his chicken salad comes from.”
After 16 years working in England in a different financial “silo,” he “came back to commodities.”
“Commodities traders are the only ones who have to worry about Mother Nature,” he said. He called them “the best traders in the world.”
“Rural Americans have more money than Wall Street Americans,” he said. For that reason, he said, more people need to pay attention to world events, the World Economic Forum’s policies that affect the U.S, and energy policies that reward countries we’re at odds with.
He spoke plainly about his aversion to “woke” policies that reward China, an adversary that’s also “our biggest customer.”
Farmers are the “wealthiest, most underserved population in America,” Shellady said. “I’m not going to tell you how to farm. I want to tell you what to do with the money you make from farming.”
Shellady’s show on RFDTV “Cow Guy Close” airs 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. He “covers the market-close, breaking down headlines that drive the commodities and equities markets with commentary from respected industry heavyweights,” according to rfdtv.com.
According to marylandgrain.org, the “Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board was formed in 1991 to administer Maryland’s Grain Check-off Program. Check-off funds can be used to promote greater utilization of grain through expanded promotion, research, education, information, and other similar activities. One-half of one percent of the value of each bushel of corn and other grains produced and soil in Maryland will continue to be remitted to the program.”
Researchers from the University of Maryland, the University of Delaware, the U.S. Grains Council and other entities presented projects ranging from “Developing Improved High Yielding Winter Barley Cultivars for Maryland” to “Identifying and Culturing Slug Parasite Nematodes in MD.”
