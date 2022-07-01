EASTON — Even with COVID delaying some of their ceremonies, five boy scouts from Troop 532 rose to the ultimate level. A crowd of around 50 people came to the Elks Club on June 26 to celebrate their accomplishments, projects and new designation as Eagle Scouts.
There were regalia and finery and ceremonial candles. There were pins, sashes and patches to be placed. The Maryland and United States flags were brought in, planted and saluted. Proud parents had been investing energy into their kids for years to get to this moment. And each Eagle had a community project that they devised, raised money for and constructed.
One interesting aspect of the ceremony was the emphasis on family. Both mothers and fathers were thanked and honored for helping to create an Eagle Scout. There were even special pins for each parent. Of the thousands of scouts who are in the troops earning merit badges, only six percent achieve Eagle and the milestone of 21 merit badges.
There is a long list of the qualities an Eagle Scout must possess. These are: trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, friendliness, courteousness, kindness, obedience, cheerfulness, thriftiness, bravery, cleanliness and reverence.
Eric Milhollan, past scoutmaster of Troop 532, has three kids who have been Eagle Scouts and he too is an Eagle. He said, “We are very excited that we have five boys here tonight, who have been working over the years to get their Eagle. They have been together for eight years, so it is so exciting.”
One of his sons is Ashton Milhollan, who seems like a gentle giant with blond curls.
“I am having my ceremony today now that COVID is over. I have had Eagle for about two years. I did a lot of work at the the Talbot Ag Center like rebuilding the benches, a kiosk and a few mosaics. It is a great way for kids to get involved in their community and show their leadership and what they can really do. I have been accepted into Loyola,” said Ashton.
The service projects can be monumental.
Calvin Davis said, “I got mine a month ago. It was exhilarating. My project was a lot of work. It was a good teaching moment for me. I built a shed for my church — for toys. I didn’t know much about architecture, but my dad built my house so he knows a lot and together we actually designed the shed. I had to design it, figure out the materials and budget and then fundraise. Then I had to buy everything and execute.”
“Becoming an Eagle Scout is a very good experience. You make a lot of friends and learn a lot of skills. I am going to University of Maryland to study computer science,” said Davis.
Each project reflects the Eagle who undertakes it. Execution is the one theme all the Eagle projects shared.
Christopher Kaminskas said, “Over at the Old Wye Grist Mill, there was an access ramp that was falling apart, splintering. I fixed it up and put in a planting bed around it to make it more aesthetically pleasing.” He is going into his junior year at Coastal Carolina studying marine science.
The journey of becoming an Eagle is filled with friends made along the way.
“I made some of my best friends while scouting. It really prepares you to be more independent and self-sufficient,” said Kaminskas.
Gabe Stafford said, “I got it last year, but we got held back because of COVID. I did my project at the Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Show. I put up fencing along the railroad track. And I did two benches, ‘Stop now, you can sit and watch the show.’ Scouting? Do it, it is fun. You can say you did something. It is an achievement. You have to work for it, but you feel good.”
After the red, white and blue ribbons were pinned over the heart, there was a huge swirl of proud parents around the Eagles. They out came the cell phones to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
