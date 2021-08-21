EASTON — Adaptive reuse. Sustainability. Green architecture.
This is the envisioned future of a planned redevelopment that would convert 10 silos now owned by Perdue Farms in downtown Easton into at least 40 residential units.
The Granary at Easton is being proposed by SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate and its partnership with a local architect Mitch Hager. Project proponents are calling the adaptive reuse of the old silos the the most ambitious development the town has ever seen.
“We’re saving the old grain bin complex and rejuvenating it with a really sustainable approach to construction,” Hager said. “I’m biased, but the project is quite beautiful. ... The idea for the project was really driven by how can we take the history and legacy of this place and really honor it.”
The Granary will evolve from an old, 2.4-acre Perdue parcel of property off Higgins Street, Maryland Avenue and Needwood Avenue, close to the Rails-to-Trails. The 10 silos will be converted into apartment-like structures with various housing types, including condominiums, workforce and affordable units, and penthouses — while retaining the cylindrical shape of the silos with an updated and sleek, polished look.
SVN Miller CRE and Hager are looking for development partners and potential buyers to help bring the ambitious designs to life.
The roofs of the silos, the highest landmark in Easton, will have rooftop gardens and views of the town. The yard space on the property has the potential to include a community pool and small parkland, and four hoppers (or smaller silos) on site could include additional amenities for residents,
Easton — and the Eastern Shore — has never seen anything like The Granary, and the project is indicative of a futuristic transformation of the town and a novel approach to sustainable and green architecture on the Delmarva Peninsula, Hager said.
Bob Greenlee, the managing director of the Easton office for SVN, said the project will “put Easton on the map.”
“For sure on the Eastern seaboard,” he added. “It does as Mitch says — connects legacy, history, culture, agricultural and residential (aspects) — it connects all the important things that created Easton in the first place.”
The Granary is the brainchild of Greenlee, a longtime real estate developer who worked with Oxford Commercial for 17 years before joining SVN. An expert in the field, he’s put in about $6 billion worth of development work on the Eastern Shore.
He’s in tight partnership with Hager, a private architect now living in Easton. The two became fast friends when they met at a local rowing club, Eastern Shore Community Rowers.
Greenlee had been aware of Perdue Farm’s interest in selling the Easton silos since 2007, when the poultry company contacted him to look at the site. In 2017, Greenlee joined SVN, and during the summer of 2020 Perdue tapped him again to look at the property.
“Perdue asked us to appraise the property, and as I was going through that exercise, I saw a lot of value on the site — the infrastructure, the grain bins,” said Greenlee. “So why don’t we create mini-houses? That’s where it all started. Apartments, condominiums, sizable, high ceilings. How can we maximize Perdue’s value?”
When Greenlee discussed his idea with Hager at the rowing club, the two instantly connected on the project, seeing similar visions for the site. It was especially exciting for Hager because the architect had moved for the first time to the Eastern Shore in 2012 to design a family house in Easton that built the foundations for his future work.
The house, which The Star Democrat toured, sits behind a driveway in a quiet neighborhood off Oxford Road. The driveway takes you through a small meadow field to a wide, rectangular house on the Tred Avon.
Inside are high ceilings and wide open spaces, replete with large windows. The home mostly uses a sustainable wood foundation.
The family home was Hager’s first open space and sustainable design, and he considers it a precursor to The Granary. But converting silos into homes is still a major step up for the architect.
“Sustainability is my first priority, and this is to me is by far the most exciting project I have worked on to date,” he said.
After Greenlee drafted him for The Granary, Hager spent countless hours on a video presentation for the project, and then drew up sketches and mockups of the silo conversion.
The 10 steel silos, each a 10-foot-by-48-foot structure in size, will largely remain as is (but will be painted over and modernized), at least on the exterior. Developers will remove the tops, or roofs, of the structures to convert the space into rooftops and insulate the housing units from storms.
With the interior, each individual residential unit will be constructed off site and essentially inserted and stacked into the silos. Hager envisions about four units per silo for maximum efficiency.
In his design, Hager has stuck to green infrastructure, eliminating materials like concrete and brick, and opting instead for cross-laminated timber (CLT) for the interior of the housing units. CLT is a lightweight but sturdy and sustainable wood. The units are expected to be airy, with lots of space and large windows, all inviting in a flood of natural light.
The CLT material, airiness of the units, and the general adaptive reuse of existing infrastructure not only reduces needed structural material and required insulation, but will save residents money in energy savings.
It also benefits the developers, saving them money in the long run and allowing them to design anything from an actual penthouse to an affordable apartment unit. Hager said they would be “driving down costs” with the sustainable approach. The end result is flexibility with housing units, and an attractive development for people of all demographics.
“The key is the overall use of space,” said Hager. “The luxury is the atmosphere of the units. Any age group could live in it.”
Each unit will, at least, have two beds, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a private balcony or rooftop access. The units will average about 1,300 square feet but can be customized for potential buyers and residents.
Hager said a crucial aspect of The Granary is consistency, which surprisingly coincides with diversity in his design plan.
“The way it’s designed is you can make any silo convertible. All these units work where they can stack on top of each other,” he explained. “We have four different types of housing units, but the outside shell of the silo is identical between each unit. They all fit in the same overview. But diversity is really key (in the unit design). And that’s the power of it.”
Greenlee added that the housing units will be “enhanced” in some extremely unique ways. The design also includes inverted roofs to divert rainfall off the sides of the buildings, creating a tranquil pattering sound as it falls.
And the rooftops are envisioned an entire world to themselves, with refined egresses, connected stairwells and catwalks, and earthy gardens.
Since going public with the design, Greenlee and Hager have received a lot of feedback — most of it positive — from the community, including a number of potential buyers. SVN plans to begin development of the units off-site once they land a majority of the buyers for the project.
Greenlee estimates the project will be completed in four years, a shorter time frame than usual for this scale of development, given the infrastructure already exists and only needs to be converted.
Additionally, the housing units should be relatively quick and easy to develop and apply to the silos once submitted for off-site construction.
“The other thing that drives this is iteration, repetition,” Greenlee added, “which drives down cost when repeating units.”
Both Hager and Greenlee are moving fast on the development. Since it’s their largest and most ambitious project yet, both see it as something of a “testing ground” for their bigger and bolder plans on the Mid-Shore.
CLT material, as well as sustainable and green infrastructure, are becoming the future of real estate and construction globally, with New York City a prime example of modernizing buildings in a smarter, more climate-friendly way. The city imposed strict regulations in 2019, capping emissions from large buildings and skyscrapers, and forcing many owners and developers to rethink how they construct buildings, to inevitably design them in a more sustainable way.
While sustainable designs and architecture are fast becoming the norm elsewhere, little of it has been seen over on the Eastern Shore to date.
Hager and Greenlee plan to change that.
Hager has a “lifelong passion” for sustainability, especially in light of climate change, and has been fascinated with architecture since adolescence. He won an international architecture competition sponsored by the Walt Disney Company when he was 18, and has closely followed other sustainable projects from famous architects, including a similar silo conversion project in Germany.
Looking ahead, both Hager and Greenlee have already identified another area for a potential. project like The Granary on the Mid-Shore. If The Granary is a success, as they predict, the partners expect to accomplish even more on the Shore — but first, they’ll start with Easton.
“Easton does not know the assets it has that could make it an unbelievable town,” added Hager. “We are utilizing what is there (while) keeping the identity of the place intact.”
