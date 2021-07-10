EASTON — Plein Air Easton — one of the Eastern Shore’s most popular arts events — is returning starting Sunday, July 11.
The festival is one of the largest outdoor arts competitions in the world and is the largest plein air event in the U.S.. It is put on by the Easton-based Avalon Foundation. The French term “plein air” means “in the open air” and refers to the practice of painting complete works of art outdoors.
The 2021 Plein Air features events throughout the week and through Sunday, July 18. Artists will be competing for prizes and there are exhibits, demonstrations and art sales scheduled. There will be 58 artists from around the country and region painting throughout Talbot County from July 11 through July 18.
A quick draw competition is scheduled for Saturday, July 17. It features as many as 200 artists, of all ages, who will gather in downtown Easton for a two-hour painting period. Judges will award prizes.
There are also exhibits, art sales and other events outside the Waterfowl Building in Easton as well as the Academy Art Museum. There are also events slated in St. Michaels, Tilghman Island and Oxford. Venues include the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Tilghman Island Waterman’s Museum.
Awards and winners for the Easton event will be announced on Sunday, July 18. Dan Weiss, president and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is serving as a judge for Plein Air Easton events.
Local art galleries are also hosting events.
Studio B Art Gallery in Easton, for example, is hosting events on July 14 featuring oil painter Hiu Lai Chong and July 15 featuring Bernard Dellario and other artists.
Troika Gallery in Easton also has a new exhibit featuring local artists’ interpretation of classic masterpieces. Fans can stop by the downtown gallery and vote on their favorite.
More information on the 2021 Plein Air Easton can be found at: pleinaireaston.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.