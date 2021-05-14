EASTON — The Avalon Foundation and The Arc of the Chesapeake Region hosted a student art and songwriting workshop at the Stoltz Pavilion in Easton. About 30 children participated by creating a song and a painting that represented togetherness.
Musician Robbie Schaefer helped the students, who ranged from pre-school to high school, to create a two songs about togetherness and being helpful to those in need. All the kids who wanted to go on stage went up with Schaefer and performed their song. Some even brought their paintings on stage to show the crowd of proud mothers, grand mothers, community leaders and educators.
“Just getting together with the kids. Everybody playing and happy, being creative and just being together in love,” said Yvonne Freeman. She is a great, great aunt from Easton.
Two sixth-graders from Easton are Finley Golden and Paige Bodle. They were brave and went up on stage and spoke first. In a way they played MC to get the event started.
“Togetherness can help us through hard times like the ones we have been having lately with COVID. Today we created a song that represents togetherness,” said Bodle.
“Our music can help us get through even the hardest of times by letting our inside emotions come out to the outside and express themselves,” said Golden.
Robbie Schaefer, formerly of Eddie From Ohio, played guitar and sang with the kids on a song that they themselves had created. In 2011, Schaefer founded OneVoice, an international nonprofit focused on uniting and empowering youth through music and the creative arts.
“It’s about inclusion and how you can help someone out in a crisis We told them it was about togetherness and helping one another,” said Suzy Moore, artistic director for the Avalon.
The Avalon Foundation partner with the regional Arc group on the effort.
“The Arc Central Chesapeake Region has been around for 60 years. We support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We have 55 homes and support about 1,000 people statewide. I do projects like this to raise awareness for inclusion and community. This event is called The Day of Remembrance Project. It is in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” said Deena Kilmon director of engagement for The Arc.
“There are 27 kids here today,” she said.
The Arc is organizing a painting contest. You don’t have to be a young person to enter. They have a professional category. The theme is, “You are the help until help arrives.” The winners will be displayed on banners around downtown Easton in September. They got a grant to put the art portion of the event on.
“It was a collective idea from Jessica, Suzy and myself. To come to Easton Elementary and do a songwriter artist in residency with second graders. I had the idea of the art, the music and songwriting and Jessica and Suzy ran with it. It is edifying in any year, but especially this year. This is the best thing I have done in many many months. I have not been out performing. I have done some workshops with older kids, but it is all online. There is nothing like being in contact with these kids. They are so eager to have their voices heard. It’s pretty fantastic,” said Schaefer. He lives in Alexandria.
It was an event filled with creativity and inclusion. All types of kids got together to make something positive. The song they sang was in English and Spanish. The students beamed with the pride of being seen and appreciated.
“We have people from Easton Elementary School, Easton Middle School and Easton High School. And our theme is togetherness. We have to let people know that we can’t quit trying. We have to keep trying to make positive things happen together and for the kids,” said Jessica Bellis, CFO and COO of The Avalon Foundation.
There were two groups of students. They created two different songs.
