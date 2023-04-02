STEVENSVILLE — Maryland’s Chief Archeologist Dr. Matthew McKnight spoke to a packed house March 21 about the possible locations of the lost fort of William Claiborne on Kent Island. The event was hosted by the Kent Island Heritage Society at the historic Christ Church in downtown Stevensville.
The church, which itself dates back to 1880, is maintained by The Friends of Historic Christ Church and has been restored through efforts of Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation with grant funding from Preservation Maryland and the Historical Trust. It made the perfect setting for a fact-filled evening and an interesting presentation by McKnight.
Kent Island was a much sought after hub, even from its humble beginnings. Claiborne established the first trading settlement on the island, in 1631, at Kent Fort located somewhere on the southernmost end of Kent Island in the area now known as Romancoke. He established a trading post on the island and began trading with the local Native American tribes. Claiborne’s settlement was originally part of Virginia, but when Maryland was founded in 1632, the border between the two colonies became a subject of dispute.
Claiborne refused to acknowledge Maryland’s authority over Kent Island and engaged in a long legal battle with the Maryland authorities. The dispute became known as the “Maryland-Virginia boundary dispute” and lasted for many years.
In 1652, the dispute was finally resolved when the English government ruled in favor of Maryland, effectively ending Claiborne’s claim to Kent Island. He returned to England and died there in 1677.
Without knowing the whole story, it may be confusing as to why this little island might be such a hot commodity in the early 17th century, but Claiborne knew it was in an area where several Native American factions overlapped. According to McKnight, Claiborne hoped to capitalize on this and establish trading agreements with many of the peoples he encountered when he first arrived. Additional records show that many distinct tribes lived around the Chesapeake Bay. In the Chesapeake region, larger tribes may have included the Powhatan, the Piscataway, and the Nanticoke. As many as 30 separate Algonquian-speaking tribes were in the Chesapeake Bay region when the English arrived.
Despite many descriptions of where the forts may have been located, none of the sites have ever been positively identified. This may be due in part to the partial erosion of the island in the nearly 300 years since Claiborne last walked its shores.
McKnight said there have been many items recovered through the years related to the evidence in the historical record, such as glass trading beads Claiborne brought with him from England. History reveals these beads were a part of a fire, which melted them, fusing many of them together. These beads were found and documented by Dr. Darrin Lowery of the Smithsonian Institution, who conducted extensive research on and around the island from as early as the 1990s through as late as 2019. Lowery searched several sites on Kent Island as well as some on Parsons Island.
While the exact location of the original forts may never be known, McKnight urged greater cooperation between current landowners and the archeological community. Part of his presentation highlighted new, minimally invasive techniques used to find historical evidence below the ground — methods not requiring the land to be disturbed until something is found, a factor which may have caused previous attempts to fail.
For now, the forts of William Claiborne will remain hidden, but not forgotten thanks to the efforts of the Kent Island Heritage Society and McKnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.