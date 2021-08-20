EASTON — As chaos unfolds in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops and the Taliban’s swift takeover of the nation, Mid-Shore residents are worried about the potential rise of more terrorist cells and frustration with the intelligence, political and military failures by U.S. government at the end of the 20-year, $2 trillion war.
With the U.S. presence diminished, the Taliban stormed Afghanistan and secured the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15. The past week has been filled with chaotic images and stories of Afghans and U.S. citizens scrambling to flee from the country.
Fears about women’s rights, authoritative rule, and the Taliban’s support for terrorism are major concerns with the insurgent group in control once again. Thousands of people still need to be evacuated, and President Joe Biden said some American troops would stay until every eligible person was safely transported out of the country.
Robert Vanloo, of Easton, said it was “stupid” for the U.S. to pull out and leave the country in the hands of the Taliban.
“Biden is stupid,” said Vanloo. “I don’t think they should have pulled out and left (Afghans) high and dry.”
Vanloo said the Biden administration should have waited until they could ensure the Afghan government had secured a peace deal with the Taliban. He explained the war effort — which resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 U.S. troops and more than 3,900 American contractors since 2001 — was worth it to plug up terrorist cells, and to promote peace in the region.
“They’ve been talking about it for years and years, talking about pulling out,” he said. “We’re fighting for our freedom. Russians were over there for years and they didn’t get anywhere. (And) you’re not going to get anywhere. But it’s a lot better than the regime that is in there now.”
Other residents were taken aback the time the treasure the U.S. spent in Afghanistan since invading in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, and said the effort to repair the country had been futile because the Taliban took it over in a matter of days once the U.S. withdrew.
“I didn’t know we were giving them money,” said Lisa Berry, of Cordova. “I don’t understand, they’ve been there for 20 some years, and it took what, a whole week for (the Taliban) to take over? That point I don’t understand. What happened to all the military they were using to teach them how to fight?”
Afghanistan is being compared to the war in Vietnam, with mirroring images of the fall of Saigon in 1975 to the collapse of Kabul and helicopter evacuating the now abandoned U.S. Embassy.
“It makes us look bad, especially after seeing all those people on the plane, trying to get out of there,” Berry added, citing the infamous images and video reels of refugees climbing onto a U.S. Air Force jet to escape. “We depended on them, and now we just leave them?”
The initial U.S. invasion of Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks focused on Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda. The U.S. pushed the Taliban out of power and bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in 2010. But the Afghanistan war dragged on through four U.S. administrations.
While Biden’s decision to follow through on withdrawal effort started by former President Donald Trump has public support, he is being faulted for the intelligence failures that did not foresee such a quick fall of the country into the Taliban’s hands.
Jeanie Scott, of Easton, said she was “mixed” on whether the Afghanistan effort was even worth the time, resources and money.
“I do support it, but I think it’s a mess,” she said. “We were there for a very long time. And in a matter of a couple days of us leaving, everything falls apart? Why did we fail, or what did they not take heed to? Or because we were there so long, were we the crutch? Clearly something fell apart.”
Scott said the U.S. should have withdrawn sooner, but there was a “legitimate” need to go to the country — to stop terrorism and heal a nation torn apart under Taliban rule. Before the U.S. invasion, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, overseeing human rights violations and harsh restrictions on women. It also harbored bin Laden and al Qaeda.
“I think (terrorism) is a constant threat, so what’s our sustainable plan?” Scott asked. But she worries about so-called nation building efforts elsewhere, too. “Is our sustainable plan to go everywhere and be everything for everybody? I do think that we should be doing that, because if we were on the other end we would want someone to help us ... but I think it’s unrealistic to do it for everybody for an extended amount of time.”
Over the past week, Biden has hunkered down on his commitment to leaving Afghanistan, but his statement in July that Kabul would not look like Saigon and his Aug 18 interview with ABC News are being criticized.
During the interview, Biden was asked bout harrowing images of what appears to be two people falling from a C-17 transport plane after panicked Afghans breached the Kabul Airport runway with some clinging to the aircraft as it departed. “That was four days ago, five days ago,” Biden said.
The incident occurred Aug. 16. — two days before the interview.
Some residents worry about the strategic impacts of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, which produces more than 90% of the world’s heroin and opiates, according to the United Nations..
“They can do anything in the world. They have a solid base now,” said Paul Milligan, of Harmony, of the Taliban. “They’ve got old equipment we’ve left, and drones. We didn’t handle this situation right.”
Milligan, who served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972, and was deployed overseas during the Vietnam War, said the military fumbled the ball by publicly announcing the withdrawal of troops.
There are also concerns about intelligence the government had with top Pentagon and State Department officials discounting such a fast free fall of the Afghanistan government and military.
“You can’t put a date on things, and you should never tell people what you are going to do before you do it,” Milligan said. “In a military situation, you have to get something that’s decisive. You can’t just go, ‘You know, we’re doing pretty good, let’s just stop right now.’ But that’s what’s happened over there.’”
David Hilbert, of Easton, said that if American intelligence knew a Taliban take over was possible, they should have had a better plan to evacuate interpreters, refugees, citizens and other government officials.
“If they knew that, why didn’t they get our people out and have some kind of plan?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.