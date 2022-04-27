Today, The Star Democrat proudly launched its new and improved mobile app. What this means for our readers is you will have quicker and easier access to our content. Tired of slow loading on the web browser or computer? That will not be a problem any more!
This will be a refreshing change for us internally, too, as we will be able to more easily adjust and adapt to your wants, needs and reading habits. Feel like something is missing? Let us know and we might be able to make an adjustment without a bunch of red tape.
We want you to have as simple a process to read your local news as possible, so if there are any issues, don't hesitate to reach out to us. You can contact Executive Editor of Digital Content Eli Wohlenhaus at ewohlenhaus@chespub.com or our circulation team at subscribe@chespub.com.
So, how to access the app? If you already had the app downloaded, it just needs to be updated — maybe it already did that overnight for you! If you do not already have the app, head on over to the app store and download it by searching "The Star-Democrat" or clicking the below links:
Current subscribers will be required to log in to their account. Non-subscribers may hit our paywall after a few reads, but fear not, we have a deal for you. If you plug in the word "APP" when signing up, you'll be able to access the first three months for only $9. Now that is a deal.
This is an exciting time for all of us. We are as dedicated as ever to bring the entire Eastern Shore the most relevant news and most fun features.
