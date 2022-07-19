An episode of “This American Dairy Farmer” titled “Overcoming Obstacles” features Easton dairy farmer and cheesemaker Trisha Knight Boyce. The screenshot, taken from YouTube, has an aerial view of Boyce’s farm.
EASTON — Offering a glimpse into the lives of hardworking farmers, American Dairy Association North East released a new episode of “This American Dairy Farmer,” a digital series highlighting family, tradition and sustainable food production on local dairy farms.
“This American Dairy Farmer” offers a behind-the-scenes look at dairy farms and the families who operate them, while helping viewers make personal connections with those who produce their food.
In “Overcoming Obstacles,” which debuted July 13 on AmericanDairy.com, viewers meet third-generation dairy farmer Trisha Knight Boyce from Chapel’s Country Creamery in Easton.
The story details a relocation from Pennsylvania to Maryland when Boyce battled adversity and had to learn to walk again — all in the same year as becoming a new mother. Boyce says she was inspired by her love for dairy farming as she recovered from the devastating injury.
“I definitely try not to take things for granted anymore and the amount of work that I’m capable of doing every day, day in and day out, is pretty amazing,” Boyce explained. “Considering I was told that it would be very hard to walk again.”
Watch “This American Dairy Farmer” to learn more about Boyce’s recovery, and see what drives her dedication to farm life at Chapel’s Country Creamery in Easton.
“This series is an opportunity for consumers to meet and learn about the people who produce the milk for everything from their morning coffee to their children’s school meals,” said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “You see the passion that dairy farmers have for taking care of their animals to protecting the environment to leaving a legacy for the next generation.”
“This American Dairy Farmer” will visit 12 dairy farms in 2022. Other Maryland dairies featured in the first two seasons include farms from Harford County and Washington County.
