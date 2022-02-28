TILGHMAN — After a two-month investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals charged an Easton man and two juveniles after determining they were responsible for intentionally setting a vacant Tilghman house on fire.
Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company and others responded to 5264 Black Walnut Point Road just before 11 p.m. Dec. 14 to find the house in flames after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire went to two alarms.
It took more than 50 firefighters around two hours and 20 minutes to control the blaze, the fire marshal's office reported.
The house, owned by Theodore and Kathleen Stouch, sustained an estimated $200,000 in damages, the fire marshal’s office said.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation, and investigators determined the fire was an act of arson.
A two-month investigation concluded with the arrest of Kristen Tre'saun Banks, 21, of Easton, and two juveniles ages 15 and 16. All three were charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Banks was served with a criminal summons. Both juveniles were released to the custody of their guardians.
"Arson is a heinous crime that is aggressively and thoroughly investigated. As we have seen recently in Baltimore, firefighters put their lives on the line every day. When a fire is the result of arson, it endangers their lives even more. Our extremely talented group of fire investigators go to work every day in pursuit of making Maryland safer and do their part to protect those who protect us," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.
