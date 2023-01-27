CAMBRIDGE — Three juveniles were recently charged with robbery and assault after allegedly taking a cell phone from a student.
Two 13-year-old females and one 11-year-old male, all of Cambridge, were arrested and charged on Jan. 12 after an alleged incident on the previous day.
A victim told a Cambridge Police Department School Resource Officer on Jan. 12 that their cell phone was taken at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 700 block of Race Street.
The victim told the SRO the cell phone was taken by the juveniles when they coerced the victim to follow them in attempt to get the phone access ID.
Police said when the group arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being struck multiple times by one of the juveniles. The victim reported the other two juveniles then kept pushing the victim to make the victim continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park.
While at that location, the victim reported they were held against their will and assaulted more and had more property removed from their person, before being pushed to the ground and their shoes were stolen off their person, before the assailants fled when a police car drove by, police said
The victim was able to identify the subjects involved.
All three juveniles were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services on charges of robbery, second-degree assault and theft of $100 to under $1000.
CPD contacted DJS in reference to detention placement for the juveniles charged.
DJS did not authorize detention of the juveniles and advised to release them to their guardians. The juveniles were later released to their guardians.
