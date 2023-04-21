PRESTON — Preston voters will go to the polls Monday to elect two commissioners to two open seats. Voting will take place from 1 to 7 p.m.
Incumbent Nelson Anderson, whose term is expiring, is seeking re-election to a five-year term. Because Commissioner Robert Stacey is resigning, the other open seat is a four-year term. Anderson, Steve Hildenbrand and Richard Petroske are competing for the two seats. All three recently submitted candidate statements to the paper.
Anderson, his wife Amy and daughter Olivia moved to Preston in March 2007. He said he liked the town’s small town. He served on the planning and zoning board before being first elected town commission in 2010.
“I have enjoyed getting to know and work with the town employees, my fellow commissioners, and all others that I have crossed paths with while in my position as commissioner. Through the various trials, like the issues with the sheriff’s department, the sewage treatment plant, among other things, we have not always agreed, but, I think, we have made the best decisions for the citizens of our town,” he wrote.
Anderson continued, “My past work schedule has kept me busy and not always available to attend a lot of town activities that I might have otherwise, but I have always made it a point to be as knowledgeable as possible and available to discuss the various concerns that need to be addressed for the betterment of our town.”
Hildenbrand was born in New Jersey and raised in Long Island, New York. He is married with two children. He attended Suffolk Community College, Long Island, in 1973-1975, studying electronics, and joined the Navy in 1975-1981. He moved to Preston in 1998.
“After the Navy, I spent my career working as an X-ray field service engineer, retiring in 2022,” Hildenbrand wrote.
He has been an active member of the Preston Planning and Zoning Committee since 2013 and said he takes an active interest in the town.
Petroske said he and his wife moved their family to Preston in 2019 “because the community was exactly the type of place we wanted to raise our boys.”
“I had a 20-year career as a public school teacher and administrator in Dorchester and Caroline counties, including Preston Elementary School. Through my experiences in the school system, I have worked with many individuals and community groups for one common goal — doing what’s best for all children,” Petroske wrote. “I’m ready to bring that same energy to the town of Preston and do what’s best for all citizens of Preston.
“I have always told my sons to be involved in the things you care about and make a difference for those around you. That’s what my goal is — to make a positive impact in the Town of Preston.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.